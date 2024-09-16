Body camera video shows arrest of suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt

The suspect has an extensive rap sheet in North Carolina dating back to 1997, including an incident from 2002 when he reportedly barricaded himself inside a business while armed with an assault rifle.

September 16, 2024

