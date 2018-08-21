Body found during search for Mollie Tibbetts

More
Authorities found a body during the search for 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. They are now working to confirm the identity of the body.
1:16 | 08/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body found during search for Mollie Tibbetts
Or we I had 460. S ad in highway 21 here between at Guernsey in deep river that's about. Fifteen minutes away from Brooklyn where Molly did experts went missing Molly hasn't been seen. Since July 18 incident that officials had. Wants a full on investigation into we're Molly might beat trying to look for any time. We have been in this area. Court officials had been in this area for weeks searching for any sign of holly they had the FB ID CI. And several volunteers from the community walking up and down these cornfields searching any other farms in the air yet. We spoke to a woman that lives in this area says it's very scary to have this investigation so close to her but she and her family as well as her neighbors were willing to do anything. In order to find Molly and help investigators in any way that they could. Now officials have not identified the body that they found early this morning but we do know that this road behind me. Has been blocked off since 5 AM. And officials had been calling get up and down this route or rubble while we've been here. I'm doing that investigation we're looking to get more information as to what happened and the latest updates in the mall exhibits case. Today at 4 PM during their press conference. Uneasily in a south Siegel and you're watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57313908,"title":"Body found during search for Mollie Tibbetts ","duration":"1:16","description":"Authorities found a body during the search for 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. They are now working to confirm the identity of the body. ","url":"/US/video/body-found-search-mollie-tibbetts-57313908","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.