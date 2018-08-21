Transcript for Body found during search for Mollie Tibbetts

Or we I had 460. S ad in highway 21 here between at Guernsey in deep river that's about. Fifteen minutes away from Brooklyn where Molly did experts went missing Molly hasn't been seen. Since July 18 incident that officials had. Wants a full on investigation into we're Molly might beat trying to look for any time. We have been in this area. Court officials had been in this area for weeks searching for any sign of holly they had the FB ID CI. And several volunteers from the community walking up and down these cornfields searching any other farms in the air yet. We spoke to a woman that lives in this area says it's very scary to have this investigation so close to her but she and her family as well as her neighbors were willing to do anything. In order to find Molly and help investigators in any way that they could. Now officials have not identified the body that they found early this morning but we do know that this road behind me. Has been blocked off since 5 AM. And officials had been calling get up and down this route or rubble while we've been here. I'm doing that investigation we're looking to get more information as to what happened and the latest updates in the mall exhibits case. Today at 4 PM during their press conference. Uneasily in a south Siegel and you're watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.