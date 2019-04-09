Transcript for Body of toddler found after ride-share driver claimed to have sold her

Obviously. We're here today. To discuss. The missing child report that has been out over the last several days. Unfortunately. We confirm that the missing child was located here in pine ridge park in Indiana county. This is an ongoing investigation. So the information we can provide is very limited at this. We are working hand in hand with the Pennsylvania state police the Allegheny County. Police and district attorney's office. The FBI has also been here and there assisting with this investigation. The Indiana county coroner has been called to the scene and that he is working with the forensic services unit. To process the scene. And an autopsy. Will be performed tomorrow. Obviously. Until we have some more information regarding. The cause and manner of death we really can't give you much at this point. But we are working diligently and we're working together this is a cooperative effort between Allegheny county and Indiana county. To try to get the best outcome and determine what happened at this. A child. So what that unfortunately I'm not gonna take questions. We would ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time. And let them grieve. In an appropriate manner. And make no mistake that we are working very hard. To ensure. That the individuals involved will be brought to justice. There is one individual currently in Charles city that has been previously reported. Allegheny County has custody of her. And we believe that she is involved. Ought to what extent. That is still being determined. We do not believe that there's any a need for alarm in the community. We believe that the community is safe and that we are working all leads to ensure. That we are able to bring the individuals involved to justice. Thank you very much.

