Bodycam video shows EMT repeatedly punch restrained teenager

More
Deannah Williams can be seen hitting a 17-year-old patient in the back of an ambulance.
1:35 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bodycam video shows EMT repeatedly punch restrained teenager

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55268359,"title":"Bodycam video shows EMT repeatedly punch restrained teenager","duration":"1:35","description":"Deannah Williams can be seen hitting a 17-year-old patient in the back of an ambulance.","url":"/US/video/bodycam-video-shows-emt-repeatedly-punch-restrained-teenager-55268359","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.