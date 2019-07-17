Transcript for Boeing dedicates $50 million to victims' families

They are images of heart wrenching loss and the human told of what Paul to robo calls Boeing's negligence. My wife and my mom in Nolan used to a going to die. They heads to somehow conflict that you drink during those final moments. Knowing there are quality and lost. Joseph broke his wife and all three children as well as his mother in law among the 157. People killed when Ethiopia airlines flight 302. Crash in March minutes after takeoff. Two Roca testifying before the house aviation subcommittee. Urging stricter FAA regulations. And accusing Boeing of putting profit oversee fifty by allowing the 737 Max to fly with a major software glitch believed to have contributed to the Ethiopia crash and the lion air crash in Indonesia just months earlier. If Boeing's wrongful conduct continues. And about pain we dive to the Colin kidding me you. Or your children east you didn't must be that he does in these right in the fight for the issuance fifteen to watch. All 737 max's have been grounded since March. Boeing says its fix the software issue but has since found new problems. The planes now possibly being kept out of service into next year the company's CEO says in a statement we have the utmost sympathy for the loved ones of those on board pledging fifteen million dollars to the families of victims from both crashes. Joseph protocols that a press relations strategy saying he's never received a personal apology he's filed a lawsuit against Boeing. Are sickens all of the ABC news Los Angeles.

