Transcript for Bolton calls out Trump in new book, Biden questions Trump’s readiness

I'm ABC's require the latest in politics this week it was a John Bolton bombshell. I don't think he's fit for office and I don't think he has the confidence to carry out job president's former national security advisor speaking exclusively ABC news is Martha Raddatz. As his new book calls president trump quote erratic irrational foolish and stunningly uninformed. The really isn't any guiding principle. That I was able to discern other than. What's good for Donald Trump's real action the book is on usual for its content its wells its timing. Coming barely four months before the election Bolton is feeding into an argument being made by former vice president Joseph bite. Really and they want to after more than three years in office wise and don't trump for a. Mr. cruise. We conduct. Troubles in making the case that it's Biden and not him we need to shot of energy he says Bolton book is full lines. And this week he embraced some help and police reforms after weeks of tense protests. The president remains focused on a law and order message. And he insists despite spikes and called it nineteen cases. That the corona virus is going away the numbers are very miniscule compared to what it was dying out. Next week brings primaries in Kentucky and New York where progressive challengers hope the breakthrough. In part by turning protests into political action. And the president will be back on the road this week. Yes Arizona on Tuesday where he plans to talk about signature issue from 2016. The border. Recline ABC news Washington.

