New book released on life and legacy of Ida B. Wells

More
Michelle Duster, the great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells, discusses her new book on the American civil rights pioneer.
4:31 | 05/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New book released on life and legacy of Ida B. Wells

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:31","description":"Michelle Duster, the great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells, discusses her new book on the American civil rights pioneer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77496191","title":"New book released on life and legacy of Ida B. Wells","url":"/US/video/book-released-life-legacy-ida-wells-77496191"}