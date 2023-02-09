‘They see books as mirrors’: Children's author Kwame Alexander on representation

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to award-winning author Kwame Alexander about his new children's book “An American Story” which addresses slavery to help children understand its place in history.

February 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live