Border patrol agents expect a surge of border crossings as Title 42 is set to expire

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is visiting the Southern border to survey a migrant processing facility where preparations are being made for the expected surge.

May 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live