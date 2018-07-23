Transcript for Boston names 1st black police commissioner: 'Be the change'

While. Just like to thank the Mir what an honor. When an honor has been to work with you Mir over all these years. This is a man from the community. He gets it we go back many years some of those Israel discussed. But I have. Mike BM. Could not have done this without them. My mother. System need to system walking spot here and Michael in the early who puts up with me. Let's talk a little more about my mother because it's gonna help me Segway into. When I'm going to talk about acts. This lady. From there are tough streets of Baltimore. Found their way from Boston. Receipt. Single parent raise three kids. Older sister younger system be that angels right. But she did this. Single parent family but I never grow we are you are saying I was raised by my parents. The definition of that focuses. The parent was the community. Vietnam vets. Teachers coaches both good and bad from the community. That's who helped raise me. This is what we love about the city of Boston that were the number one community policing model in the country. When you heard that posit those stats that the commissioner was touting. That wasn't just BP. We are the hub of the universe that country started from here. So women like my mother were reinforced by the community we can do that for every Finley and Boston. One homicides too much once senseless act of violence is too much so. We can do it which we're gonna walk towards each other so we can step forward and and overcome any obstacle that we face in this city so. This is my sincere thanks. To the community for helping to raise me guide me and men threw me.

