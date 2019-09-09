Transcript for Bottle found with man's ashes, handwritten notes

On a beach on the Florida Panhandle a few miles from Destin a sheriff's sergeant was called to pick up a bottle one found on the beach with a note inside. A note written by a fourteen year old girl. This fourteen year old girl she's from Garland and her name is Peyton moments and he wanted to travel the world he wouldn't be everywhere he was her father Brian moments it was a heart attack and he was just commandments. 39 years this cause. So the bottle contains some of his ashes a few dollars to cover the cost of a phone call for anyone who found it. To let her and her family know after it had been tossed it to be ocean. Just how much of the world her dad had been able to see. Being a daddy girl my whole life. He's my best friend I want what's best for him even though he can't tell me what that is even though he's gone you still want to do something for him right. Oh and in that effort. Hello. A month now learn. Found an unexpected accomplice the sergeant Pollack Pendleton was the first one to read page newsletter it had traveled only. A few months and earning little ball and right. But. In her. Today over Skype which got them to meet for the first time and learn the sheriff's sergeant has a story of her own. Her husband died just last year. So she felt compelled to help the girl from north Texas enduring the same grief and pain and heat all. Or. Eating pressure. Friday she added her own note to the bottle gave it to a charter boat captain who took it far out into the gulf and sent Payton his father back on his journey. I want to L lake. I'll request it and I'm. More I can do it and Cleveland arena. Seven insect multiple times but thank you. You're welcome sweetheart. Someone you who doesn't know me but parents. Felt really good. What also feels good for this fourteen year old is that thousands are now following her dad's journey on FaceBook. Thousands who now know her dad's name a story to be known. Completely and thanks to a kind hearted stranger barrel this story and his journey have only just began. In Dallas I'm categories.

