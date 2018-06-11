Boy, 11, leads police on high-speed chase

The Ohio boy stole his mother's SUV after getting into an argument, according to police reports.
0:31 | 11/06/18

Transcript for Boy, 11, leads police on high-speed chase
We begin in the state of Ohio where an eleven year old boy led police on a high speed chase now dash cam video shares aboard pulling away from police at 11 PM Sunday. He speech there red lights with the lights off on his car the boy's twin in any joy ride in his mom's car came to an end. When the SUV slammed into a parked pickup. That's saying boy according to his mom led police on a fifty mile chase last October the charges against him were dropped at that point. After he was found incompetent to send try out different this time though police say he will face charges in juvenile court.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

