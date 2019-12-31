Transcript for Boy, 12, saves great-grandparents from stabbing in Texas

One of the deputies was outside if you last deputies about the actions of twelve year old Sasha he was very very spoke to him last night. He's a hero in their eyes but if you ask young sergeant himself not released but sort of. Ease quite modest to say the least he sees no reason to be dubbed the hero. But what he did last night he shows there's topic was life saving this is his twenty year old brother Lucien Johnson. Deputies say he stabbed both his 92 year old Greek grandmother and 76 shall great grandfather last night but two words and to to drop them off at a friend's house. They told Johnson he was not come back until he decided he would see a doctor for a violent behavioral issues here on mount Vinson way. They were just about to drop him off when investigators say he pulled a knife and sword to stab them from the backseat. Told fields sought shark was also in the vaccine. Like it was say god and from the behind pictures. I pulled him back pressuring him away from ground a just twelve years old this kid carries an obvious astute ability to defend by Big Brother knife. I held that to his neck also. He fun neatly he bent back my figure which is still sore right now. Honey hit they mean well traveled this chief finance pledging are really cared Johnson debug and ran out of the Clark assigned still look at the knife from my hands site taken extra outside the door shut mocked the dorm. I got my head she still lives but I feel I've heard a shot locker Doran. Deputies say his great grandparents Joseph themselves of the hospital but they were treated for their wounds. There are met by deputies one of whom gave Sasha does score going you say you're here see you discern at this making Poland as Hawkins gave it to me. Johnson was captured this morning he now faces two aggravated assault charges Einstein nickel we ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

