Transcript for Boy, 7, critically injured in farm accident

Well nineteen Schieffer celebrated his seventh birthday last Thursday at his family's farm near down nation. Just two days later he was involved in a terrible accident involving a piece of farm equipment. According to the Hickory corners and community fire chief Wellington fell into a Traylor of corn Saturday evening. He was trapped in the green. Wellington was eventually pulled from the bottom of the trailer and flown to the hospital it just hit me in epitomized Thelma Nolan Nasr is a close family friend of the she first he says Welling tin is in critical condition and friends are praying for a miracle. We're praying for a complete recovery for him. And we think that god will provide that. Dwelling tin is a first grader at northumberland Christian school his fever colors aren't so many this classmates wore orange to school he is just the sweetest little guy in the kind of guy that'll just. Come up and giving a and students made cards and signed a poster for Welling ten the Dalmatian community is coming together to help. There was a prayer vigil an area farmers are stepping in. We're performers got together and they're getting a plan together to help get their crops harvested. While the family deals with this issue settles. That's one last load that they'll have to bear. Friends say the Schaefer family attends grace community church in her day in and it is their feet that is getting them through that. Lots of tears once opponents. Their precious. And they're going through really hard time no one wanna go through what the (%expletive) for families going through right now. Years ago funny page for the Schaefer family the link to that is on our website WNET dot com. But friends say what the shapers need most right now our prayers Wellington is still in critical condition Miki cries news watch sixteen.

