Boy raises money to buy best friend's gravestone after cancer fight

More
Kaleb Klakulak, 12, started a fundraiser after learning that his friend's mother couldn't afford a gravestone for her son's burial plot.
2:27 | 12/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy raises money to buy best friend's gravestone after cancer fight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59749361,"title":"Boy raises money to buy best friend's gravestone after cancer fight","duration":"2:27","description":"Kaleb Klakulak, 12, started a fundraiser after learning that his friend's mother couldn't afford a gravestone for her son's burial plot.","url":"/US/video/boy-raises-money-buy-best-friends-gravestone-cancer-59749361","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.