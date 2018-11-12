Boy raises money to buy best friend's gravestone after cancer fight More Kaleb Klakulak, 12, started a fundraiser after learning that his friend's mother couldn't afford a gravestone for her son's burial plot. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Boy raises money to buy best friend's gravestone after cancer fight This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Boy raises money to buy best friend's gravestone after cancer fight

