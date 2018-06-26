Transcript for Boy Scout in tent killed by falling tree

As night fell tragic news darken the mood at the Bert Adams scout camp it is here where the Newton county sheriff's office says a boy scout died after tree came crashing down on his tent. Trees were felled by the wind it tree unfortunately did fall on one of the campers. And campers deceased. Severe blunt force trauma to his head and chest. It happened just before 4 o'clock Monday afternoon in the southern part of the strolling thirteen hundred acre camp were told the victim was one of dozens of Boy Scouts visiting the camp. From all over the south east region for a week long summer scout jamboree. I think there was some sort of weather alert. In the ring who's had a started and I think there were making their way back to the tendency in the as Tammy were actually in the tent. The other but authorities say only one boy would make it out alive they tell us heavy winds and rain quickly swept through the area toppling nearly sixty trees one of those trees came crashing into the tent killing a fourteen year old boy. From savers Texas City about twenty miles outside of Houston. A debacle has just days spinning record for the folks hearing and see it on fourth. That this New England at present. Well aren't I can't even imagine. What Lou scout leader and the rest of the truth is going through at this point my little on the parents who are that far away from their child. I'm Melanie and being put that in the words.

