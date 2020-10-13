Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Boy tackles gunman during home invasion
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:30","description":"A 5-year-old boy tackled an armed gunman after a group of men entered his home in South Bend, Indiana.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73588710","title":"Boy tackles gunman during home invasion","url":"/US/video/boy-tackles-gunman-home-invasion-73588710"}