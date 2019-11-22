Transcript for Boyfriend of missing NJ woman found dead of apparent suicide

Authorities found John Paul's Belgian dead this morning from an apparent suicide he was considered. A person of interest in the disappearance of Stephanie parts. Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson is live in freehold with the latest Anthony. Yet just days after being released from jail the man now considered to be the key suspect in the disappearance of Stephanie pars is apparently. Committed suicide. Obviously this throws a wrench and did the investigation. And leaves and whole Lotta on answer questions right now for prosecutors now. News copter seven was over the scene as the medical Examiner's van. Was rolled dead and partially covered so the body of John as Belgian could be removed from his parents' home here on kings mountain road it was a release from jail. On Tuesday by Monmouth county judge Paula scanned and even after prosecutors reveal that he was the person they considered most responsible for the disappearance of 25 year old Stephanie pars. He had sent threatening task messages to pars just before she went missing back on October 30. He was originally being held in jail on child pornography charges but the judge gave him a pass on Tuesday and today he apparently committed suicide. This certainly puts a damper on efforts to find the missing 25 year old who was involved. At a very turbulent relationship was odds Belgian she was actually filing charges against him for simple assault back on September 23. Since he went missing search teams have gone out looking. At our family continue to hold out hope authorities have also conducted. Two major search is on Staten Island in the long pond park area which is near a location where Oz builds and once lived. The medical examiner will have to determine the cause of death but the entire case now begins a new sad and very unfortunate chapter. Now the lawyer for the parents and the lawyer prize builds and arrived on the scene just a short while ago they both went into the home here on kings mountain road. They're both talking to the parents. Right now as we speak they told us that once they get finished talking at least one of them will come out here and talk to us but once again. This really does throw went into the efforts by prosecutors to find the body. The missing 25 year old that is the latest live committee for free old Anthony Johnson channel seven Eyewitness News.

