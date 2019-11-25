Transcript for 2 boys shot to death outside California elementary school

We received several phone calls and I'm one advising shots heard in the area of Sherman drive. And syrups elementary school. When officers arrived they found two male victim suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. One of the male victims. Was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other male victim. Was pronounced deceased while he was being transported to city local trauma center. So at this time we don't have any suspect information. Our detectives. As you can see our probably. Trying to get the motive and suspect information at this time. There was very little information provided since it happened so low early in the morning. So they're going back and re canvassing the area in the neighborhood where it occurred to see if they can find additional information. And were also open that. Community can help if they heard or saw anything either prior just after the incident. Bring that to our attention yeah there were several gunshots and then there was several casings located. At the scene. We're confident that that the incident happened at that location in that there were no other areas involved.

