Transcript for The Breakdown: CDC releases new guidelines regarding fully vaccinated people

It. I want welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out. And I'm Terry Moran president Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated speaking a little while ago about new guidelines when it comes in. It's a wearing masks. The bottom line is clear and if you vaccinated. You can do more things. More safely and both outdoors as well as in good. Like giving presidential remarks went first doesn't see him without a mask speaking their president's speech comes as the CDC says fully vaccinated people. Don't need to Wear masks outdoors unless there at a crowded American. And a curfew is in place tonight in Elizabeth City, North Carolina after Andrew Brown junior Stanley released an independent autopsy yeah. Which they say shows that 42 year old was shot five times by police including ones in the back of the head. Yes they say was executed from these talks were important. So we doubled bread. Attorneys say that at no time was brown threatening the officers Mattingly is just trying to avoid being shot. Now the FBI has announced a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting. We'll break that down with our panel of experts along with when car and the mother of Eric Carter who was there with the brown family step. But we begin with president. Biden announcing the CDC's new guidelines for wearing masks Biden says scientists are convinced that the odds of getting or giving the virus to others is very very well if you're both fully vaccinated. And out in the fresh air I want to bring in our White House correspondent Karen Travers and emergency physician in ABC news medical contributor doctor Jerry Sutton. A little more on this Karen. Doug guidelines are essentially saying if you're fully boxed in your outside you don't really need to be wearing a mask mustering Crowell and with other people will might be unvaccinated. Inside you can do more things we still going to be need. And you're still gonna need a mask like going to church or going to the Jan men and dining inside restaurants. Right and you can feel more comfortable doing that if you're fully vaccinated and a lot of this depends on who your wit when you're inside to issue with other vaccinated people. You can have those dinner gathering certainly we've been seeing that over the past couple of weeks but the outdoor mask wearing guidelines this is what in so many Americans have been waiting for if you're gonna go walk your dog leader walking your kids to school in your vaccinated. You can't go without a mask LA now there is a distinction though according to the president in the CDC did today that. If fewer at a sporting event if you're at a concert so there is a large gathering of people even if you're outside. Keep that face covering begins while they say this is in nod to the science saying that the transmission rate. He is low wearing your risk is lower wing your outside there are still concerned about those large gatherings. And as Terry mentioned their Diana president walked out wearing a mask and struck all of last because it certainly seem like an opportunity for the president to say. I'm vaccinated I'm outside I'm not wearing a mask and eaten he was about it at the ended his remarks why he chose to do that. He said that was deliberate did he wasn't going to put it back on at the end of his remarks as he always does. He's gonna walk back into the White House and wouldn't put it back on until he got back inside. And doctors said we heard your saudis say pretty common sense now that outdoor risk is is really quite low when it comes to spreading or contracting the virus so. How long they until we can ditch masks altogether when we're outside. And B how long week for at least fully backs native people can do things like encoded. Go to church go to the. And good afternoon had a definite Diana I think that question is all all of our minds. As time goes on him more or more people get vaccinated I think we'll start to be able to address that question meaning those who are fully vaccinated can likely do more activities that we consider currently to be risky but. I want it just refrain doesn't make sure that everyone understand this decision was more data driven. And it comes from information that is constantly evolving and what we know right now is that he risk of contracting Soviet nineteen transmitting it. Endures is significantly higher compared to the risk outdoors some studies course as much as eighteen times higher endorsed compared outdoors and we also know that there's growing evidence to support that those who are fully vaccinated. Are less likely to carry asymptomatic Cody nineteen so those who combined to create today's recommendation but at the end of the data responsibility falls on the individual. To make their decisions based off of their comfort with risk in terms of dating. Or contracting goaded nineteen. And meanwhile Karen president Biden is pledging to help India as it breaks records for new code cases every game just assumed nominee of Covert across that country. It reported more than 320000. New cases in 2700 more deaths in just the last 24 hours. So Carol where what does this assistance look like how is United States going to help India president Biden spoke to India's. I'm mr. Modi yesterday Terry and offered that the United States would stand with India and help them however they needed right now to deal with this incredible surge of cases meant big concerns that. The number of cases and the death total is actually higher than what is being officially reported. The president's and the administration are going to be sending to India PP ventilator is therapeutics to help people who are sick. As well as rapid tests and they can get a better handle on what the caseload is that they're looking at right now this is also in addition to the raw materials and the administration says they're going to send. To help India produced the AstraZeneca version vaccine that they are making the air at home in India they've requested these raw materials the administration says they will begin sending those over that addition to what might be coming in the coming weeks Terry with this sixty million doses of AstraZeneca that the Biden administration now says. They will be shipping overseas is no timeline on that just yet that still under the safety review of the FDA but I think you can assume we've asked a lot of questions about this that. India would be one of the countries that would be the destination for some of those doses. And for sure and doctors sudden. It afforded always get some push back in this country because there why why are we helping people at home. Especially in a pandemic. So how important is it how what should Americans know about how important it is to get India through this crisis. It's necessary Terry this is a global pandemic and the accident at the actions of all of us are really related and in terms of spreading this virus and preventing the spread of the sirens. Right now he isn't a dire situation as only approximately 2% of the population is vaccinated against this current nineteen. And I think continues to spread rapidly increase the risk commutations and transmissions. And now that we live in a global economy it is likely that some people from India inevitably will travel to the United States members will be closed. At home so we are our best we get our best effort on that we need to protect everyone in this world against this virus and because at the end of the Davis the only way we can move forward. And actors and I want to pick up on that point about mutations because we her doctor found she also talk about. How effective vaccines are against some of the variance that we've already seen come out of certain surges and he said. That the AstraZeneca vaccine appears to not be effective against a south African variant which is dominant not here but in some other countries so how worrisome is that especially. Given the US just announced it's sending sixty million doses of that vaccine overseas. It's incredibly worrisome right now the information regarding the benefits of these vaccines against he's variance all of though it is proving to be a little bit more complicated than what we initially thought. Because he's variants are rapidly changing and by that I mean in India there are some strains that have multiple different mutations some of which are found here in California and some of which were found in South Africa and in some strands they have both mutations and we believe that that might increase susceptibility. And so we have to try that outpaced the spread of this virus by applying these vaccines but I do agree I think that. We need to be cautious because we don't have all the information about the benefit of AstraZeneca. And I think that's more than reasons are probably include additional vaccines are good and AstraZeneca and help against government nineteen in India. And I Karen Travers doctor Darian son always great to talk to you both thank you. You think you and be sure to tune in tomorrow night the president Biden's first joint address to congress that's at 9 PM eastern and we'll have it right here. On ABC news lives. And those new guidelines from the CDC comes roughly 4% of the adult population in the US has now received at least one dose a local in vaccine. We recently heard from some Americans are a little concerned about the Johnson Johnson vaccine after that Oz but. They still say one shot is better than two let's listen and. Well I think didn't counting 11 shot. I don't want to. Never get a blood money and then it died from the virus anyway right ahead of the it's that single time. Back from everything I've heard and I heard a lot rattle lot and I would say yes you know stop she is saying get every ten and Gonzales ten grand your healthcare and Melinda saying get whatever you can say yes I would I would get it. On the other hand can happen then name and didn't know these women they you know. I'm blood clots that might be very concerned about my daughter and how I would not want to I'm honored a whole lot. Yeah. My arm is still higher rate after they gave me but I definitely am dramatic color movies of cards. So that's really just a personnel decision and you have to get this diet and if they're risking his Wear a bit. You they're ready to. I would just say. Extra science. Gas trust signs signs as best. For anyone who is hesitant about the Johnson Johnson vaccine remember there are two other vaccines approved in the US and that you can get as well. You cannot the FBI has announced a civil rights investigation into the deadly shooting and Andrew Brown junior as his Stanley continues to push for release of body cam video. We'll break that down with our panel and when car and the mother of Eric garner was there with Brown's family today in North Carolina stay with us. Here I stand again in solidarity with this family. Who has joined a paternity. A club that no one wants to be applaud them. But it when you do become apply the update. You don't know the pain you don't know this trend that the family has to have been audited and dole out. It's horrible. What they don't tell us coral and if it's to stop. That's the stop. All people get well man I'm not its parent and you better not talk LT. They talked up. Police are not being all bad self all black people I'd not bad. That was Gwen Carr the mother of Eric garnered a black man killed in 2014 in New York City after police. Put him in a choke call when Karr speaking at a press conference there with candle brown junior's family and his live their legal team as well as they unveiled an independent autopsy report indicates fatal. Police shooting in North Carolina we have an interview with Gwen Carr coming up in just a few minutes. Brown's family says the independent autopsy. Shows that he died from a shock to the back of his head. Now the FBI says it is opening civil rights investigation into that shooting in Elizabeth City, North Carolina that cities under state of emergency NN student aid PM curfew. As protesters are taking to the streets demanding answers so far peacefully. So joining us now for more on this case is civil rights attorney Mecca anyway and president of the black police experience Sonia Pruitt. Good afternoon to both of you and but like I wanna go to you first on on what their family has sought to do here you may have seen yesterday out when day. Wanted to see the body camera bell video they were shown twenty seconds evident their attorneys. Were not allowed to end of the room because they weren't. Properly. Lived on credit data in North Carolina from South Carolina and elsewhere. And I wondered today the FBI opening its civil rights investigation straight fatal shooting so how does that process work for the family. What are they after what can the FBI do what could that reveal. Area I've never heard of gramley. Emory attorneys. Being denied. You and a video and having this when he second video. I've shown that Graham only that it is really unheard of an impression that it's so it's clear that their local authorities CE. County attorney and the local district attorney's office. Clearly and understand that live in new age of transparency. What people expect answers people expects all see us be held accountable. And that's what he FBI's gonna do great the FBI has. A wider re Clough weapons and and investigate it investigative. Arsenal's. Xoom really uncover what occurred in this case. And they're not going to send local attorneys. I'm not only lead to deny it may only given full and transparent answers so what are current zebra. It is almost like the stonewalling. Of the brown family by the county attorney there invited the FBI and because. Trust has has really been damaged there we're gonna Sony on Brown's family's attorneys are saying that. Their private autopsy found a fatal wound in the back of Andrew Brown's head. They happened as he was leaving this site tried to evade being shot by law enforcement from your knowledge of police tactics. While woods as he liked the proper protocol was followed from from what we know so far. It is hard to tell who exactly what happened and I eat out and much of the mind that. Protocol pub we was not followed. And even if it blood is justified doesn't mean necessary so the question. Why do you shooting at his car OK see you or is there a search warrant. He is gives into the car to drive away. We know who he is we know you know when he's forty TO men and he has family he's not really going to go far. Be afraid. Of course the police are now worried about what he's about and that there on a mission is a landmark Supreme Court case. I'm Tennessee vs darn in 1985. Which since two police officers. Is unconstitutional. Use lethal spores. Unless a a fleeing felony suspect. Is going to in your opinion actually did see is bodily harm or kill someone. He going to kill. Didn't have a weapon in the car according to the family it when they had a conversation would. The sheriff's department so exactly what was the fear here and why did they shoot. Mr. Graham. Seven police officers have been put on administrative leave there were a lot of officers involved in this incident. Mecca a judge has to clear. Releasing this body camera video to the public is that typical in cases like zen others an investigative interest. That you don't want to release it until all the witnesses are interviewed. Oh wow how do you strike the balance here how long do you think it'll take before the public sees what happened. Terry every jurisdiction has different laws that govern the release Bobby cam bridge and police officers. We have heard similar case in the state of Delaware in that case the county executive. Was allowed. Unilaterally suit release the cam footage and in North Carolina it appears. That you ask you XXX passer actually approved release regarding camcorders video. Terry it's as simple process where if he. County attorney the district attorney are really when this happened I can happen break quickly can get a judge ordered very quickly. This case the attorney general Carolina and the government trying to have all stated that video cameras should be released and it this is something that they truly want to happen. There's no reason to hack. This extended delay all they have to do is get the motion before the justice ensure that as with the consent of all parties and the family. In this particular case the judges always concerned whether the release the video will harm the assembly. This family brown and obviously didn't. They want the body camera footage released so they should be no issue it's a Garrity ordered jets. Shortage who sign it right away. As a great point the attorney general of the state of North Carolina the governor of North Carolina have said. Yeah let's move forward let's be transparent here and it is this county attorney it's kind of throwback almost. Sanyo do you get out of my office to them who families' lawyers and and not Leon not willing to go forward on on this and feel societies deputies they were serving a drug related search and arrest warrants. Cell from a police perspective how does that if at all impact what happened here. As incredulous as everyone else is. I don't know the details of the warrant is just black can't speak knowledgeably about it but again if you are investigating someone. And you aren't going to serve a warrant it does not negate from the police or law enforcement. From making sure that everybody leaves ends are actually a lot to say something about the body canned video being released. Wind that the police departments across the country where is starting to be mandated by choosing teas body one camera beauty out. They also began circling the wagons like OK maybe we have to wait he's cameras but we don't necessarily want people to see because you know. Tennessee is not acne. And say no we aren't in North Carolina which is my home state by the way and that I don't agro not far from Elizabeth City. And we have a order. Let's see. That is ridiculous to me and I'm hoping that the people seemed way beyond just mr. Brown's case and I'm not trying to minimize it but we're going to continue to have to push push push. Where police reform in this country including transparency in the release a body warned him Nvidia. And that body worn camera video has made such an impact on the public mind on these issues so far. And I can't wait and Sonia Pruitt thanks very much for being with us. Or. And as we mentioned earlier today when car and mother of Eric garner stood with the family of Andrew Brown junior saying they're now all part of a fraternity. Nobody wants to Ian. Eric garner died in 2014 during an arrest here in New York City after repeatedly telling officers. I can't breed Oakland car joins us now from North Carolina where she was with their family. And Glenn thank you so much for being honest yesterday I know this is always difficult topic to talk about and I know you had a busy days we appreciate it. And you're welcome. A sense how little bit YU wasn't so important for you to go all the way down to North Carolina teen be with the Stanley. And Angela Brown junior right now. Well below us so men. East happening right after George Lloyd's. After Sheldon stirred so it's eight. And I'm. Myself. And Houston John point we Hussein while in a direction issue week away now and read it was who heard about the case. And gray. We sit this gold count because the family seems like. I don't know its way to tell us shield some support. And that's what a change and reach slow down. And met with your family. Aunts it would get me Ali and it's. All support. Owe them. Soul and that no it was so emotional. Quarters. They. Are not at this sort out the family. Home. That's the video and ends. Being ex cue cards that's what it's all an execution. It happened who. Route. And on the stairs said the signed a yes dumped out deputy Cain hour. CM yet be healed and end each one bit guilty. Seven. I'll all those arms so why year. Seoul and since. Something something you don't want him to see. But solves. No bid and accountability. Is no transparency. But what am these low when it's. I'm amber. Now Brenda crime described you as a shoulder for all of these families a lien on. And it coming forests so what do you tell these families when you meet them especially when there's still so many questions out there what do you tell them about their lives. And your own loss. Or. Actually I'm. A big know about lawless. So I just tell mom that act and to stand a solidarity. With him. Because I feel pain in act you have more than sympathy. Empathy but then. Be coolest. Ideas no act act at bitter and you know piercing the heart. And suggests mean it's great but at least there's some day. This helps me with my art did try to help but I am the all and help them get -- it around. Over and over again sometime you have to take a step back and like yourself they keep on going in this square. Derek Schuermann has now been found guilty of the murderer George Floyd and the joy of Justice Department also just announced investigations. Of the Minneapolis Hulu no police departments almost seven years after your son's death do you feel like you're starting to see that kind of changed. You've been calling for all its time. I'm us armed signal. On we know change comes slowly. No is so well but I think it saint James are bidding. In the right directions in some cases it's something but no deaths and cases of Britain's swim under it. Says net com crap never will comps. Black we actors. Stock. We adds meaning every. A non act art I hope everyone else does Clark. That's why gas bills asked new dorm. Now the saint you'll hear it. Did its cell call Eric Gardiner. Com. Nope desk at its. So they bit it got to take appeals adds builds bells at the BOX. The legislators have to enforce the girls ask it. Is not enough. And glad I was a local reporter in New York covering Eric's case when it happened you and I spoke so many years ago and many times. Since then. A what is it that you want people to know it today you called the brown family part of a fraternity nobody wants to be in what is it you want people outside of that fraternity. To understand that we might not get. I understand at. We now know when this will come knocking on council so we supple now. And tried to districts try this. It anyway just sit down. Entry is not the wheels are reading. Are. Written. We are. Now in building yes go back corners we can't do. That's why act grabbed some act when I hear about Tikrit it's because this. I'm. When I show what gives little credibility. Walk. No continent. Something will happen. And never I'd be quick look at the clock mental trap. But I'm still on what are still fighting. And this is what Actel wall so. I'm not finished at one police offers I threw a departmental. It will assemble all of this whom signed. And all who. So Ingrid. Who I warned him who I am so be cool its sole dole on the people who need to stay out. Equal. I'm. What's. It would be double where Ralph my son would this. Account of accountable all of the yeah. This same math through. Miranda local and car when North Carolina we know you all look we told you away from reliance should they we so appreciate you taking the time to talk to us as always thank you. Value so well done but. And that does it for us here on the breakdown I'm Diana Zdeno and to what a lady. I'm Terry Moran and we'll see you back here from our 3 PM eastern have a great day yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.