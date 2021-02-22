The Breakdown: Confirmation hearing for Judge Merrick Garland begins

More
Plus: A Capitol police officer discusses his encounter with Capitol rioters and the U.S. hits 500,000 COVID-19 deaths.
24:52 | 02/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: Confirmation hearing for Judge Merrick Garland begins

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"24:52","description":"Plus: A Capitol police officer discusses his encounter with Capitol rioters and the U.S. hits 500,000 COVID-19 deaths.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76052969","title":"The Breakdown: Confirmation hearing for Judge Merrick Garland begins","url":"/US/video/breakdown-confirmation-hearing-judge-merrick-garland-begins-76052969"}