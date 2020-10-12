Transcript for The Breakdown – FDA panel set to vote on long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine

Yeah. Hi every line picks are streaming with us on the break down on Deirdre Bolton and different and has stayed out. And I'm Terry Moran president trump is meeting with several state attorneys general at the White House today as he and many of the supporters are scrambling to join a long shot lawsuit. Brought by the state of Texas would cease to persuade the United States Supreme Court to invalidate the results of the twenties when he election. In fort key swing state. But legal experts say the case which claims this is exploiting the pandemic to change the mail in voting rules is unlikely. Even to be considered by the United States Supreme Court let alone. He's a reverse the outcome of the presidential contests one reason. Those Coleman related procedures they were instituted months ago and plenty of time to challenge them before the election. All eyes are on the approval and roll out of a corona virus vaccine as the US Johnston marked its deadliest week since the pandemic began. More than 151000. American lives lost over the past seven days and the US broke another rams racked third. 3124. Lives lost in a single day as icu beds and fill up nationwide just. As soon as the FDA gives that vaccine the green light millions of doses will be sent out a round the United States within 24 hours our chief national affairs correspondent Tommy honest. Joins us now for more on the decision time I know you've been following this on what the FDA is doing here. What are the next steps what do you see. Happening there and once the green light is given for this vaccine. Reiss of chair if I wouldn't tell you that we had a day long zoom call you probably would run for the hills. But that's exactly what's happening right now it's resume call like we have never seen before essentially the case for the visor vaccine is being made in the public. It's being life's dream because both the FDA. And Pfizer wanted to make sure Americans were fully informed. About this vaccine now at times it is incredibly technical if the people on this panel are scientists are infectious disease experts. They're doctors or mathematician so I'd tell them that. People like me we we can just get lost. But there is a lot of new information and reporting we always getting about the vaccine so what happens that was ever to discuss this they're debating issues. The presenting evidence a lot of the security got earlier in the week it's what we learn that the vaccine was 95% effective and it was effective in people. All types of races and ages even people with underlying conditions which is so important with the corona virus and that around 3 o'clock according to the scheduled they've had some. Technical hiccups are no major cuts they've had a few. They will vote and this is not a binding vote but the FDA will listen this panels of 23 member panel and it will go from there. From head to this panel they are extremely optimistic. So we think this will all go as planned when the FDA approval happens though. That's the big unknown it could happen immediately. Stephen on dock for hot was due to a George Stephanopoulos today from the FDA says it will happen quickly but what is quickly as it. To date to tomorrow. And and once that does happen to every within 24 hours those visor vaccines will go up but we've scored a lot of stuff about this visor vaccine and it's bad times very fascinating. It is a critical part of the process as you say their time in Britain in the United Kingdom they've gone through it. And you'll get regulators are warning as they distribute the vaccine there that people with a history of severe. Allergic reactions to hold off on the vaccine for now so did you hear anything about that how big of a concern. Is the potential for adverse reactions here in the US. The guys come up a few times that we actually have some new reporting that just happened I would say about maybe thirty minutes ago they had been asked about the allergic reaction to basically what they're saying is. They're gonna monitor that's the real look closely at this. But Terry when they were finding people to subjects as they call them. To test the vaccine on whether they got the vaccine or the placebo they look for people that had a high safety profile. That's the operative term there safety profile so they were looking they were looking for people that were alerted to vaccines or that could be allergic to ingredients of the vaccines they sort of and one attest those people because they wanted to test people that would likely test this that would get the vaccine in the first place. So they're still trying to figure this out and they're trying to to the bottom of it. But they said when they tested more than 40000 people with the vaccine issues like this this this severe allergy issue of the people and severe side effects this it didn't come up so it's new to them but they are gonna monitor this. Its interest in Terry there also some ethical questions coming up including one that's been fascinating to hear about witches will people who. Participate in the study and got the placebo shouldn't they get the vaccine eventually because they signed up for this test. And that's actually still being debated if they want to study of people would be getting the placebo for at least six more months but it was telling everybody for the next two years. It's a really seeing ethical question as you say even though this vaccine. What developed incredibly fast really astonishing it's been a long road here for so many people so. Are people excited do you think I think there are risks and they've just relieved what you cents. You know terror I think I think it'll be Americans that fallen all of those categories we have been waiting for this moment a lot of us. For nine months right and when it we're now seeing days what we're seeing the most Americans died from the corona virus ever and we're not much into this pandemic. So yeah there are a lot of Americans wore ready and willing. Who will be lining up are there Americans who were worried. We're concerned because we're using a vaccine that has you said it's never been approved this fast using a technology. That has ever been proved before the MR David messenger RNA. Sort of the secret sauce of this vaccine. So yeah there there are a lot of questions and people have concerns. But what we do know is the FDA is saying listen we're gonna put as much information as much research out there are so you America. At your fingertips if you have questions it's right there for you. And what you're reporting on their Thomas part of that the transparency. Of this approval process Tommy on this thanks very much. The next challenge of course is getting into the front line workers and those who need it most. Alex Torres joins us now from Michigan where Pfizer is sent she put its roll out plan into place so Alex this is a massive logistical at first. How is it like we'd ago. Pay danger yet this is a massive effort but they also have a massive plan they have been preparing for this for months now the plant the facility behind us here a massive facility they've been working around the clock. 24/7 for several weeks they say they have a plan to sort of roll all this out as soon as they get. FDA authorization they say they can start ruling things out within about twelve hours after they get. That authorization. Officials here tell us those at two point nine million doses that initial batch of doses. They're actually ready to go so there. Waiting on that approval to sand these out what happens after they get that approval it's UPS and FedEx trucks will be lined up here this facility. Many doses will be placed in this special temperature controlled containers because remember the vaccine has to be kept at a very very cold temperature about minus seventy degree Celsius. And that at those trucks well. Move without Maxine to area airports and from the airports that are distributed to more than 600 locations across all fifty states now it's like a massive undertaking about Pfizer UPS FedEx everybody says and they are ready for this they have been planning for at. It's just a matter of getting that authorization to get the ball rolling here. Deirdre Shaw. What are you hearing from the people who Ben working on a vaccine and then getting it ready for (%expletive) man you really consumed before the shipping companies get it. Well the you can imagine being inside of these walls the last several months so many of us have dealt with corona virus. And haven't really had anything to do with it trying to find a cure our way to fix the problem clear people and they've been working on it nonstop for a very long time high they are. Filled with pride is there are eager to get this product out we talked to a couple of them just a short timing are diligently to listen to a they had to say it's. Can she take it for grant and you know we make drugs. Unsafe people's lives and now is rob home you know you see it on the news every night you know how families and packed dead. It now you can see that there's a possible solution to help. The same checks and balances that are in place all the time and in the production of any other driver in place. What this vaccine might have absolute confidence in it I'll be the first one to stand in line as well as put my family first in line. So I have 100% confidence and. And I both of them repeated that Timmy and several times if they have 100% confidence in the process they repeated the checks and balances. They say they put all other effort into this product and they realize that a lot of the American public may not necessarily. Beaded trusting at this point in the pandemic but they hope. That they will who believe what they're saying here and that this vaccine will be something that is. Widely used now once the vaccine is distributed to you the individual states and municipalities in those individual areas will decide who gets the vaccine and when they get it so Deirdre right now it's just a big waiting game waiting for that authorization to get the ball rolling here. It certainly is Alice pres thank you so much. And hospitals of course are eager to get their doses of the cove and nineteen vaccine and start distributing them. To their staffs and patients but how they're preparing reform partly preparing for that we're gonna. Go to the health care side of the vaccine distribution. Now with Jim Dover he's the CEO of sparrow health system in Lansing Michigan why some focus just down the road there. So I shall be happy to see you and so are we seeing an answer a couple of these questions forced first your timetable. When do you think you're gonna know how many doses you'll be getting in the hospitals there and do you anticipate you get enough. To give the patients and workers who need it most. I carry out who will we expect to find out any day now it put in order some time ago. And we do not expecting yet all the dose necessary about it outs that your parents across entire system but were ready to administer those of us is as fast as we receive them. So what's the decision making process on who. Will be getting a which patients which workers within your hospital are gonna get this done these doses first. We we all the CDC guidelines so we have else all. Out for them and is based on the find her sort closest to the disease so our icu nurses and doctor terrorists are staff first step in the colon units we have about a 125. Colin Asians and house today. And so all those areas are taking care line workers won't be for someone to get those doses. And these and actually devised a vaccine is it is unstable it is it is a tricky. Material to work quiz show how have you logistically prepared to store the doses of the Pfizer and eventually the Modano vaccines. You know not you're right it is our old orange. Down to 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit so we actually purchased. I'm very large ultra cold. And storage freezer is now located. Are recede behind locked doors. Pulled up to 20000 doses. So you had him go out and purchase a special freezer in order to be able to distribute this faction. Fast for file thousand dollars is probably an ambassador bass and this year from prevention of disease and her art community. Absolutely for all of us is this vaccine are really can't come soon enough. Especially for hospitals like your sect case numbers compositions were seeing rising across the country said tell me about sparrows. Capacity right now how you're feeling going forward. And being able to serve all your patience as they need. Yes we we anal to her march distributed regional health system but we are stretched. Very very almost to the Max but not quite yet we're right knee. 94%. I couldn't seem right now we re opened. A former closed hospital across town in order to create more space for patients. And we have adds youth. I'll pull resources arm processor system. Just to handle the number. And patients. With an both our hospital. Frankly in the emergency room and in art and. It's been. That is a serious burden and Jim Dover thank you so much for being with us to explain out of actions gonna roll out there and good luck in the weeks and months ahead. Thank you are much. People in long term care facilities the elderly and health care workers will be some of the first to get a vaccine doses but after those categories it it's unclear who would be next. Frontline workers outside the health care industry may be high on the list some essential workers a share their feelings with us throughout the pandemic. And how they feel now with the vaccine on the horizon. Yeah it very scary very stressful yeah. We had to wait until the outbreak kept my jobs we were not informed the other reasons countdown gives because. We're just now we know we told you today. Com because we've had no hazard gained notice it's okay we did Israelis expect people to get us killed it. People have you know glad they're wasting 300. Had a conversation what their restaurant owner resumed engines and then here's a quote. And we're nearly there you know. Can I keep having this conversation Mathieu practical reasons and put out talking about a million financial red line. We're not talking about an application biases and went out talkative girl who lost to support its top British it's. A lot of us really just felt left behind been left out throughout the scolded pandemic can you know it just nobody really care and essential workers and everybody is calling us heroes and everything we're just pretty much just looked over essential workers are really really now we feel left out. Felt blessed. Up next act who have a vaccine can't come soon enough and then reforming the US keeps hitting grant not records a day after day for new cases for hospitalizations. And afford gas. Hospitals across the country are running out of room setting up special areas to manage the new patients they keep coming and we're really speaking with a few of the doctors at one moves facilities about how they are cool being from the right after this break. The more terrible truth is that over 8000 teeth all. So big. So over 8000 people. Who were beloved members of their families are not coming back. And their deaths are incalculable loss to their friends and their family castle I was some community. That was the LA county health director getting emotional over the growing death so there today in California our reporting and 220. More lives lost. The most of the state has reported in a single day medical facilities are being overwhelms many are turning to overflow units as the US sent some more new records in with with more than 106000. Americans. Currently hospitalized. Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman has more on how one hospital is dealing with the surge Matt. Hey Terry Deirdre and outside Providence cedars Sinai in Tarzan enough California to suburb of Los Angeles and this place I pretty much every hospital in this state at this point has been overwhelmed with patients so at some point during the day. They have their emergency walk ins. That's the emergency. Room right there but when it becomes overwhelmed and to pact they flipped the sign. And direct people in here and that's what it would show you right now. And basically. Because of social distancing and because they've had to keep people separate and because they've had so many patients after the Thanksgiving surge. They had to create this mash unit com there's there is a waiting room right here triage stare and in this tent where they. To actually take. Some vitals. Figure out what the patient has and then they process them down here. There's patient care and rooms like this. Can see that's where they would be put up and we're talking the director of nursing here and it's the same story we've heard across the country. Nobody's ever experienced anything like this they've drilled for Hazmat for me to help. Biological disasters but nothing that would last a full year. Nobody's ever drilled for sustain pandemic lasting a year and what he would do about it and well we're seeing now is what we expected in March but what we did in March was we really effectively us. Socially distance everyone will adhered to the rules stands now we're not seeing that and now we're seeing a tremendous fight and it's not just here in California. It's across the entire country how exhausted its your staff. Imus asked tired. But you know what I have to say about my team here is either so resilient sprayed every day we huddle with our team we talked to the team you know we check on how everyone's doing. And all you can do is check out on the make sure that they're getting enough rest if people are tired or exhausted. We're making sure that we get from the brakes and and the relief that they need. But it's my job to set it all up and make sure that's there's they're they're able to provide the care to those patients and take care of themselves in the. Process. And so in addition to having to expand hospitals. Nursing staff doctors are incredibly exhausted. They keep having to create new space and new ideas to deal with the influx of patients. And Covert fatigue is really had an effect because. What they're telling us is that there isn't enough and ask compliance here in California at this point now we spoke to the head of the icu. At this hospital who says that he's been working twenty hour days for about two continuous weeks. Tolls he almost policy but the we'll the other night driving home just because. He was so exhausted he was just a couple streets away from his house but he had to pull over and take a power nap. Lots of people crashing. This is happening continuously across the country and while the vaccine using his excellent and it is an uplifting and it is delight at the end of the tunnel. This is a very long tunnel and everybody tells us that it's gonna be months more of this of this grim desks hole and soaring patient count. That hospitals like this are going to deal with the only thing that they can that can help them right now they say. It's not the vaccine because it's not gonna come out big enough numbers it's mask compliance. Terry Deirdre. Gottesman thank you for that extraordinary report. From California. We've heard from doctors on the front lines is kind and we'd like to do it again today to listen. To them. As we speak about their daily struggles as hospitals reach these capacities in patients. Fight for their lives. Literally within the last four days buying and my life's been flipped upside down because I has. Completely re committed my priorities today icu because we've just didn't so overwhelmed but we're running out of space we're running out of supplies and we have a shortage of providers. So as a result doctor such as myself are leveraging their skill sets to work outside of horror. Most familiar. Comforts there are hospitals try to transferred. Around to our hospital. And how careful the scariest part of what I see our patients who are agonizing 233 just cannot breeze. And so there clawing. Messages they're getting agitated because you don't know. Why they can't breeze. I'm getting our core over the deaths from the patient in icu which is of course always. Tragic problem and in this is almost the same breath. More now they are discussing a flight crew witnessed that can be made ready for a way to and a okay patient who's in need of that that just within minutes it's just weren't very difficult place. So the hospital and I'm working this dirt and ice useful. We head toward four beds. For overflow beds and now and we had other hospitals around the city trying to transfer their icu patients says he didn't have capacity to talk for war hospital. So we're bursting at the Sears upon the teams are working hard they're working as far as they can and we're trying to get messed me up specialist personnel from out of state to help us now. I don't think we're we're we're just. We're running on empty. The voices of our doctors as they grapple with this pandemic. That Pfizer vaccine is already being administered in the United Kingdom to the most vulnerable and two essential workers are cameras got. To go inside a vaccination center and ABC's Jim Longman James Longman was able to speak. With some of the first people getting this shot. Including an American from California who is the general manager of an emergency department of a local hospital program. I feel very lucky and I feel very I hope. Long as we get more and more people we will start to turn the corner from Wilson does this to me felt like it was the first stop. Fox towards normality. Which was very exciting. I'm getting it anyway what was the kind of is that excitement and I mean it was a bit. It felt a bit surreal almost you know the loss was eight months have been a bit of ambler it's been a challenge from you know working in hospitals hasn't been easy but. We've made it through and I think it was. It was really exciting to feel like. Today maybe we're starting to go towards the end there. They're delighted the end of the tunnel boy says his family in the states including his 96 year old grandmother are all eager to get this vaccine for sure. We'll finally. It is the holiday season a different time and time when Americans usually get to gather with friends and family that's obviously a lot different this year but. It's important to stay hopeful and as hopeful as you can be as helpful to it to those in need this is a message I'll fight partisan message one of the few. We've heard of the last couple of days from the current and future first ladies of the United States stand to us. Together. He's here more than. Class William M. Many many have suspended my maybe. Remember. Sometimes it's just cooling your friends and neighbors I'm making hockey acts I mean Miller's. Kim gone on May. And how do. I was in the events. Let's all do all our party even in this hearing there's so many ways to do it even. This just what operation gratitude look for that that's writing a veteran thanking them at this time a year for serving our country. Dad Terry I love that idea of committing and she acts of kind assets our really powerful gesture as you mention and for our military for anyone you know we men and older neighbor who may be is not able to visit with family this year. Good to be reminds and small that doesn't do it for us here on the break down on Deirdre Bolton the I'm Terry Moran listen you back here tomorrow had 3 PM eastern have a great.

