Transcript for The Breakdown: Growing calls for Cuomo to resign after AG report

I. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up and I'm here Phillips in for Terry Moran we are following. Developments in the scathing new report. A New York governor Andrew Cuomo today New York attorney general. Letitia James and announcing that investigation that found Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women creating a hostile work environment and quote. Violated state and federal laws we have the latest details coming up. Restrictions are being put in place as the delta variant surges across the country. Near city will soon require proof of vaccination for some indoor activities like dining and going to the gym. This is Florida again breaks its own record for daily column at nineteen hospitalizations. Meanwhile a delta variant is building a rise in cases in children are medical experts standing by with what you need to know. We begin with near governor Andrew Cuomo remaining defiant claiming he never touched anyone in appropriately. Or made inappropriate sexual advances after the attorney general's investigation found he sexually harassed. Multiple women. Now there are growing calls for Cuomo to resign from both sides of the aisle ABC news senior investigator reporter caricatures he joins us live now for more on this. And I know you're in the room during the attorney general's announcement this morning what are some of the key findings here. I think over 168. Pages Diane the attorney general's investigators allege a pattern of conduct. Inappropriate touching. On the wanted and suggestive comments over a period of of months and years involving eleven separate women. That the attorney general's office said he sexually harassed to walk Cuomo denied it the governor's. The the attorney general's office I should say. Put out two new pieces of information that we hadn't seen before one is an allegation against the governor involving a woman who works for an energy company. And another is someone on the governor's own protective detail a New York State trooper who was apparently hesitant to come forward but the investigators sought her out. And she has now alleged that the governor arranged to have her on his security detail and touched her inappropriately. The governor has. Broadly deny it all of this and rejected. The investigation as political or biased or something that weaponized ordinary interactions and in a rather dramatic statement. There were images of the governor. Kissing and and hugging. Different luminaries of of political society as he tried to show that these are ordinary gestures that he need undertakes and everybody. Now the governor as you mentioned Aaron he's denied any wrongdoing here he went through so of those top accusations as you mentioned yet that photo montage to show you know. I got everybody's face Ike hits like kiss lots of people it's not a sexual thing. But he takes extra time when talking about one of his accusers who had revealed to the governor that she was a sexual assault survivor. This is Charlotte Dennett who was one of the first women to come forward against governor Andrew Cuomo. She apparently had known that she was a sexual assault survivor. And he said that he had experience in his own family with a relative who have gone through it in high school mean he said he thought he could help her through it and wanted to make sure. That she could get through it and was processing what it happened to her. Charlotte Dennett certainly took the governor's advances a little bit differently and cannot. Laid out in the report. As she was the subject to us according to investigators of of inappropriate comments and and inappropriate touches that the governor said. She must've taken the wrong way she'd made inferences that he didn't mean and she reached conclusions that he certainly. Did not intend. And Aaron Governor Cuomo actually defended himself. And as Diane was mentioning by you know kissing people. All the time it's part of his culture it's it's what he does. But also you know Letitia James says that this was a civil investigation. And it's now up to prosecutors to decide. Whether to file criminal charges so what happens next. That's right we Sheridan the attorney general herself that it is not empowered to bring. The other Chris any criminal charges that she might have thought were appropriate this was just a report. To lay out what she found involving eleven women nine of whom are current or former state employees. But she did say although there does not appear to be any criminal exposure for the governor. It is now up to any local prosecutor's office to take a look and as soon as the attorney general had finished her presentation. The district attorney in Albany County by the State Capitol said that he wanted the investigative materials so Hughes investigators. Could take a look we're not sure whether any other prosecutor's office in the state will follow suit. But the attorney general's office confirmed to me just a moment ago that they did send all of the investigative materials up to Albany now. So that prosecutors can take a look and decide for themselves whether the governor should face any criminal charges. And in the meantime Aaron lawmakers are calling on Governor Cuomo a two minute resign including members of his own party here is democratic senator. Kristen Gillibrand earlier today let's listen. I think that the war these allegations are deeply disturbed me. And I'm just reading the report now and the actual evidence along with the fact that these facts have been corroborated. On the fact that there are eleven women coming forward. Is deeply deeply disturbing. I think so already these actions. Inappropriate or the governor he night governor next day. It's time. It's not the first time he's faced calls for his resignation a lot of people were calling for that when these accusations first. Started to surface so is there any chance that the governor steps down now that this investigation is over. Based on his presentation today it sure doesn't look like Italian league he seemed to be defiant. Amid all of these calls. Swirling not only here in New York but in Washington for his resignation. I should say they probably is nothing less in packed full in state politics. And some of senator in Washington making that kind of call I'm not sure that's going to move Andrew Cuomo. But what might RR a cadre of loyalists that have been around him for a long time. They did not know that this was coming today but very quickly once it became apparent. That there was this 168. Page report that was certainly not a good look for the governor. A number of them we're told has started to suggest that he might want to start thinking about away. Two to resign we're not sure that's going to be Andrew Cuomo style he he does seem to be daring the state legislature. To initiate impeachment proceedings we just saw a tweet from his own lieutenant governor who said that. As the next in line it will really be appropriate for heard attempt to make a formal comment. But it's his closest she came in her tweet to suggesting that that this behavior is not fit for us for a governor of the State of New York. An air and finally you know you mentioned it's really not in the governor's. And character. To resign meanwhile the state assembly speaker Carl hasty as announce that he's authorize the assembly's Judiciary Committee. To open in impeachment probe. In to Governor Cuomo so how would that work. Well this is the ball game in in state politics on like a federal probe zero where an impeach president. Can remain in office we've seen that recently. Here. And impeached governor is temporarily removed and and it's much more difficult six comeback from so I think the governor must know. That impeachment proceedings. Would be game set match in and in Albany and and I think the assembly speaker who controls. These proceedings is an ally of the governor but issued a statement today. That was indicative that he's not going to stand in the way of these proceedings. Governor Cuomo has very few if any allies left especially. After this 168. Page report. Lays out of all of these all of these accusations. And even though there is no criminal exposure politically. It's very very difficult for the governor right now. Right our senior investigative reporter caricatures he Aaron thank you. And or following some breaking news out of Washington now the Pentagon's police chief just at a press briefing at pentagon police officer. Was attacked and or quote several casualties after a violent encounter near platform close to the Pentagon's train station this morning. The scene is now safe and secure. But let's go to pentagon reporter Louise Martinez with more on this ugly what's the latest. And the latest is that this pan am briefing and very few details about the actual incident itself. We are told a US official that there was a stabbing incident. That later resulted in a shooting. The Associated Press is reporting that. Eight pentagon police officer who had been attacked would stand and has died of his injuries. The Associated Press also reporting that the assailant were was shot by the police officer has died and died at the scene. Now when we heard from the Pentagon's top police Chief Justice who moments ago on camera he declined to confirm any of those. 10:37 AM. That he could pan am police officer was attacked at this facility just located adjacent to depending on. And but he would not provide any details about what exactly happened or to the status the two individuals who may have been involved. I can tell you that this is a very rare occurrence here depending on. The entire building was placed on lockdown and no one could come in know what could come out said that pentagon officials and local. I was law enforcement officials rushed to the scene here but to deal with the situation. On the but again and while rare it's not the first time we've had an incident at that same location. About ten years ago I remember that there is an incident tied at one of the can. Guard locations. Into the building on someone arrived pulled out a weapon and started firing and an officer that officer then in turn killed. And the attacker bombed that ruled incident led to even view of security across the Pentagon. And really tightened security here it's unclear what's gonna happen now as a result of this and in incident. I'm but the put police chief is saying that the look at the pentagon reservation is safe and secure om and told pending on workers essentially. That this is a the situation is over but that is an ongoing investigation is so that's why they could not provide any further details and Louie you know anything about this suspect. No information whatsoever about the suspect. What we did hear from the police chief was that there are no other suspects being sought. I'm there was a local news report that made it sound like they were looking for something. What the police chief indicated was that there were a number of people on the platform when this incident occurred. And that potentially that led to an erroneous report that there are looking for somebody potentially. Witnesses but he said categorically that they are not looking for anyone else at this time. Com that the individuals. Who were involved are essentially it. And as a result of a this is a safe and secure location. But however the again DA piecing this is a tragic incidents in Maine who appears that resulted. And in the stabbing death of that police officer who then shot at the who then shot through the assailant and killed him. We are working to confirm those details again all that ABC news has right now is US officials saying that there was a stabbing. That resulted in a shooting incident and that that information continues to be investigated apparently Martinez at the Pentagon we appreciate it we thank you thanks thing. President Biden is preparing to give remarks this afternoon on the push to increase vaccinations both in the US and around the world and ABC news analysis. A CDC data actually shows every state in the country has reported an increase. In the average number of first doses administered in the last three weeks and the national rate of Americans receiving their first dose. Is up by more than 73%. For more in this I'd like to bring in infectious diseases specialist at South Shore health doctor Simone Wilde's an ABC news political director Rick Klein. Thank you both for being here Rick let's start with you. What do we expect to hear from president Biden later today. Well what I'm struck by how the White House is trying to count this now it's the responsibility of state and local authorities to to try to partake of the options that are out there black and frankly get cents a we're units at the White House and continuing to say get the vaccine get the vaccine they're frustrated by the the failures of of local leaders and and calling out some Republican leaders in particular have been slow off the blocks. And I think tellingly the White House continuing to rule out the idea shutdowns trying to say that peace is still something new that is more for regional problem that a national problem. Despite the headlines that have been flowing now from for some time so they're trying to get whatever information they cannot resource they can. To the right people somewhat heartened by the reported uptick in vaccinations and certain regions of the country but. A palpable sense of frustration that we are where we are less than a month after July 4 in that time that the president said we'd have a summer of celebration it certainly doesn't feel like that today. And doctor while 70% of US adults now have at least one dose of the cove in nineteen vaccine but at the same time this. ABC news analysis shows 91% of Americans are living in a community. With high or substantial transition so. Where does the US stand overall in this fight against Covert nineteen. Greg question I will need that we meet significant progress Aaron. Wit Kobe in nineteen compared when he started this in months ago we still have a long way to go especially. The gross back up I decided not what it. It I think we didn't really change. It this week can encourage those people need to get to needed to do is. Because we see it impact the delta air right now and how about it my all states. Across the country. And Rick it was only a few months ago that the CDC said that people who are fully vaccinated against covet nineteen. Could actually resume activities without wearing masks or physical distancing. And now all they were reversed that almost entirely. And just on July 4 Biden was celebrating quote unquote independence from the virus. So how Americans reacting now do you think to vote the CDC and a president Biden's change. In messaging. I think there's a lot of confusion a lot of confusion is warranted now the disease is confusing and obviously the delta very poses a new and significant threat but. A bye this by the same by the same calculation duty guidance that was provided to do vaccinated Americans that they could. Could not the would not have to Wear masks it was actually useful piece of information coming federal government some people thought it was coming actually too late. Animal we've heard from some elected officials on the Republican side is. Did it this kind of mixed messaging that doubt that might discourage vaccinations to people don't see that as a ticket to to freedom. That said the breakthrough in the infections are a new twist and to see. Even senator Lindsey Graham the latest of the person to say that he was vaccinated and still October 19 we're seeing reports of it scattered across the country even if it is relatively unusual it is happening and of course. At doesn't protect against transmission for people that are unvaccinated. Children or people with a with preexisting conditions are or other kind of objections to it to getting the vaccine so. I 88 this is a tough spot politically because the country is not in a place where it wants to go back end and I think that that recognition is there at the White House when they rule out. I'll we've seen the science shift we've seen the signs adjusted we've seen the even this kind of guidance provided to Americans it's confusing at times in his case it's gone backwards. The doctor wild according to HHS data nearly 56000 patients are currently hospitalized with Covert nineteen across the country that's the highest number since February so. How bad should we expect this to get and how quickly can a boost in vaccination rates. Help that. Well you know act. As you sat across the country we're seeing increasing case says and I must say that it stays that have the lowest vaccination rates are where he goes I hardest hit and art and that is just to name a few. You know we anticipate I will wait to get rate cases are the ones that you know require hospitalization. Needs an event later. Grew. And again and cards get vaccinated. I am hoping an independent student Eakes wearable and that. I hope you look at the data on May seem that Cates is 32. US we see our numbers ending down. As we followed in UC. Has said it hurts him asking indoors oh in the next week and are allowed. Outward. And Rick back to the politics House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. They're tweeting now saying that republics and Republicans have been warning against vaccine passports for modestly bit too. New York Democrats to lead such a blatant abuse of power. Vaccine passports are un American period Republicans will oppose any attempt to expand such a disastrous. Policy. What's your reaction to in this. Well when though the White House asked about this in from the president did the president's positions that they will not be vaccine passports of leaving it to. Us down localities cities and towns also private businesses. To set their own regulations there are several states that have banned the idea Texas and Florida for instance. Have banned the idea even asking about vaccination status suffer many public institution so this is a major culture clash that's developing. I and of course it does come up against the science you can understand why people. A mite mite and make a decision based on where they live right now to require. Vaccination or proof of vaccination to partake of certain services to engage in public activities in certain ways. It does not sit well with a good portion of the country that's where re stand similar to that the hesitancy we've seen around. A masks early on around vaccines in some cases I in this case is the in this case the idea of having to show status. He's a cultural touchstone and it's something that Republicans he was a powerful message that they can put forward. On in in the White House I think he's wary of it and that's why they're trying to people little to the warmth link between themselves and cities like New York that a move. Mean that direction. Our political directorate client also doctors in the wilds thank you both so much. And coming up today is black women's equal pay day. According to the national women's law center black women are paid at least 63 cents for every dollar. Average white man makes across industries in the US we come back we're gonna tell you why and what women of color can do about it. Stay with us and. For black women it is extremely disheartening to know that after all of the sacrifices that you need to get to this point. All of education that you invested. And to finally get a seat on the table in which you do you desire to. Today I find that all of your house of cards. Are eating up with silver spoons and nice when you are sitting with plastic and weird how can that not affect someone's mental health and support. It is not only doing a disservice to that last one. But it trickles down into something that means so much. Her fame. The black women aren't the heads. Majority their households they are the main source of income this could be the one being the science. How family lives. Where it's what education they have access to look let's do they have. Access to what services they have access to you as long as these biases continued to insist that didn't work exclusively difficult for police to see the true value it true leadership skills. A black one. Welcome back to break down here at ABC news live that was cities Francis she's founder and CEO of the self love organization incorporated. And she recently did a Ted talk on self care and mental health for black women. And shared her thoughts equal pay day for black women. Today marks the day the average black woman working full time must work in the 20/20 one. To catch up with what an average white non Hispanic man earned in 20/20. Repeat that today August 3 214 days into the year. Is when an average black woman worker we'll have to catch up to her white male counterparts 22 when he pay. According to the national women's Lawson or black women are paid 63 cents for every dollar made by white men across industries. And we talk to workers about what these statistics mean to them take a listen. And you I didn't receive equal pay. At my former employer which was a child care center was because uncle teacher was getting paid the same or at. There are more. As an African American women actually try everything about me. Especially my work ethics. I work so hard for my family. I give him 110%. Not give much 110%. Every game I'm processing unemployment claims that people who are looking for some kind of ways to peek here is vehemently. And I think about the fact that some of those women are African American women formed leaking. 2000 dollars less per month. In their case. Wherever it sector experience. Just because. That pains me. And it pains me because I know they don't have an extra 214. Days. To make colorful way has been taken from them simply because of the color there's game. I'm reflecting on one of the root causes. The Atlanta women's. Pay act and wage gap. And that is the lack of representation. Leadership and senior leadership levels and on block women's equal pay day. We must focus on closing the representation GAAP and senior leadership levels. In creating inclusive environments. We're clocked one minute I'm not just accepted as leaders that they are welcome and embrace asked leaders. Some feedback there on the wage gap between the average black woman and the average white man and -- hearts author of the book the memo while women of color need to do to secure a seat at the table. And host of the podcast secure this seat is here with a little more on this meant that thanks so much for being here curious. What you see is the main barriers right now in 20/20 one. That are holding black women back from being able to make more money. Can't thank you for having me. I think it's incumbent upon companies and organizations right now to lean in and partner with black women in the work place. In order to do that I firmly believe that companies. To normalize K transparency. Many black women when we add flights and jobs we don't even know alike many women know what the salary ranges so let's be transparent. Its wings when he sixteen inch when he twenty only 22%. Other companies reported their salary artists in so that leads me to believe that there's a lot of room for transparency and I think that will lead to the retaining in the recruiting a black women in the work place in. Next I would say inclusive hiring practices some of the other women alluded to this we really need to happen inclusive practices on every level because. One in five women are in the sees me whereas one in 25 women of color are advanced so we're not leveraged debt every. Level of business in in the company if we're not represented then again that's. White mean to GAAP and so there are ways that companies can today start leveling the playing field for black women. This error meant wildly or wade and hope for employers and society to make some of these changes that you're pointing out our other things that or women and in particularly women a caller can do. To try to improve things in the meantime I've heard for example that women are less likely than men to negotiate salary offers or. To put themselves up for promotions so. What are some of the things the individual can do to try to help secure that seat so to speak. Yes app. Absolutely what one is we are best advocate so when you have the opportunity which. Luckily your T get into those one on one opportunities with your manager or leadership but articulate your value and quantify your work let people know what you need good looks like tube so if you look. Are interested in. And dancing and moving up the ladder let people know that don't just assume because they see you early on the -- caller stating the case that people know what you want so. Leopards that and then also build a culture of our eyes in sponsors. Make sure that you're building your network success has not just a little sports a than others can also be speaking your name in the group in make sure that you're receiving that's yet to table. Maybe you are so right. If you don't speak up people do not hear you I think all of us can speak to that. What do you think the biggest mistake is about women. When trying to secure this their that seats what what is it that they might be doing wrong. You know you're high speed and it's important to just remind ourselves how much power at I think often times as women sometimes we. Don't notice the work great they know it's gonna come bared nearly intact and on the shoulder and say hey it's time for your Croce who are great so. I think again in just using are always knowing that we are good enough to deserve it in so. Have your receipts if you will you know let people know how you added to the bottom line we're not just asking for gorgeous some are cherry number. Just like these statistics. Send 63 cents on the dollar in a black women would have worked would nineteen more Meyer nineteen months whereas a white man only works well let's first receipt page so it's really important for us leverage the opportunities and let people know we need and then also I think the other part that we're not talking about is. Knowing when to leak rate Canadian actor you can be will conversations that he got Klein that you're getting acceded to tabor you're getting. A transparency then don't be afraid to find another table or create your own. And and mini talked about the dearth of women of color and sees sleep positions. If those are the people who have been determine who gets hired and who gets promoted to other cease weak jobs. How employers break that cycle. Yeah I think it's important to really focus on. Inclusive hiring practices because if you don't have representation at every level any specially even have a diverse hiring committee so often times when I was an. Corporate America I would goal and an interview and I'd have I'd interview with you know ten people and no one ever looked like me you know so I don't always get embedded in a someone remarked I'm reminding them of their herself and so again they're so many. Bias is happening in hiring process and I do believe it we have diverse hiring slate of candidates in diverse hiring committees we can break some. Cycle. Mend our hearts it's great to have you in here your inside and allow me to say you have one of the most beautiful kitchens I have ever seen. I think he made easier thanks so much for your time today we appreciate it. And that does live for us here on the breakdown today thanks for joining us I'm Diane Macedo and Diane I was say how many going to business with Amanda. I'm Karen Phillips it's for Jerry. 345 this afternoon hoping that you live. Consider as he starts we'll see you back you tomorrow at 3 PM eastern.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.