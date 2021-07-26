Transcript for The Breakdown: President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi prime minister

Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out and spend I'm Terry Moran and we've got. Do today starting with tomorrow's special committee hearings to investigate this January 6 attack. On the US capitol House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has chosen representative. Adam can singer of Illinois to serve on the panel now. And they can get bigger and Liz Cheney. Only Republicans on the committee giving or Cheney are both critics of former president trump. And we're the only Republicans to support the committee's formation. Last month when asked today if he would punish chain link into your. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declined to answer and calling them. Quote Pelosi Republican. Liz Cheney set to deliver opening statements tomorrow with chairman of committee chairman Bennie Thompson and Howard have full coverage of tomorrow's hearing right here on ABC news law and. Plus cents a step back on a bipartisan infrastructure deal after Republicans rejected the latest offer by Democrats calling for more flexibility. On key issues like funding for water and sanitation. In response Democrats are accusing Republicans of moving the goalposts in negotiations. It's unclear where the bill stands right now our team on Capitol Hill says president Biden may need to step end. But we begin with a pandemic gaining strength of the delta variance spreads across the US doctor faster now says a CDC is considering. We rising mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. Savannah Georgia is just the latest city to reinstate mass mandates locally. With the mayor saying everyone must mask up indoors around anyone but immediate family. Effectively punishing those who did the right thing who took the vaccine. And the answer is yes we probably are. Meanwhile dozens of medical groups are now banding together calling for mandatory vaccines for health care workers. And the Department of Veterans Affairs is now the first federal agency to announce a vaccine mandate for employees. Requiring all of its medical personnel to get vaccinated. California today also said it would require vaccine verification for all health care workers. And state employees doctors eagle I see Gil Emanuel vice Promos of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and former member of the Biden transition Covert nineteen advisory board. Is here with more on this doctor Manuel thanks so much. For being here how way in the debate between giving people the right to make their own choices about their own bodies. First his calls for vaccine mandates like these medical groups who say particularly in their industry this is necessary for public health. Well I helped organize that group of medical and health care. Organizations and societies. To call for a mandate. We think as health care workers our obligation is first and foremost to patients. Keep them healthy. We get vaccines. Many of us have gotten vaccines for influenza for that. Getting Tobin vaccine is part of fulfilling that obligation to our patients. Up liberty and bodily integrity verse is getting a vaccine this is really getting a vaccine is doing what we have to do. To serve our patients. Now we ever in some say you can't mandate it can you know mandate vaccines. Without at least FDA approval right now these are just authorized for emergency use what you say that. Not these Adam. Asked tested. Com and I think that's just eight rationale. And. Not going to the heart of the matter. And doctor rent or date despite all them multimillion dollar. Lotteries in the education campaigns that that government have been doing and all these other incentives. You know we're looking at covered vaccine uptake has stalled now it's flat line and the delta variance surging so as a public health official. What's your read on on the situation now as it's still possible to convince people that that we've called vaccine hesitant to get shots or do you think they're now vaccine refuse yours that they've got their minds made up. I think there are some vaccine refuse there's but I think that there's a wide swap in the middle. Of those so people who haven't gotten vaccinated. Out where we can. Get them to get a vaccine now part of its education part of its access. Part of it is the fact that it's free part of that is to. Rid of some of the misinformation that might cause infertility or be incorporated into your DNA both of which are totally. False and then part of it is. Mandates for people who are in. As we call for health care workers who are in the health care industry and have to put patients first. And also the military is one we ought to go to first responders who intersect with the public and unexpected. Times we also think that workers who. Can't. Free from communicating with the public grocery store workers food service. Produced production workers who opt opt. Often have gotten back. In fact it. Now there are plenty of people where we can help them. Bring the vaccine to them accelerate their family give them a day off after the vaccine for any transitory side effects. That's how we're going to get the next group actually made it. And then will shame mania that goes on in this debate sometimes particularly on social media that there are many people were unvaccinated who don't consider themselves. Anti Baxter's and other measles vaccine they've got their polio vaccine. It's just this vaccine that they're worried about they say because it's so new so given your. Both your medical and your government experience. How do you think you reach people in a way that makes it clear that you're hearing their concerns. And not just talking at them. Well I'd. We have to explain the fact that in the United States alone. A 163 million people it been vaccinated. And the rate up. Billion doses of the out Covert vaccines have been. You've been and again. This is incredibly safe. Certainly incredibly safe when compared to other vaccines or other serious illnesses and no one has any doubt that for adults. The at the a's going to approve this. Why it's taking so long I think that's an important question but these are very very safe vaccines especially considering the alternative. Getting over it potentially getting. Being hospitalized. God forbid dying or getting long cope it. Those are really bad outcomes and these facts seems almost a 100% protect against those not a 100% but almost a 100%. And her doctor now we're looking at more and more people heading back into offices as employers encourage them invite them back corps or make them come back to their offices in their workplaces. And there is resistance to that you think that might be counterproductive. Employer mandates in the private sector or do you think they too. Play a part in stopping the spread or to go to your job to get a get a jab. Well I work at the University of Pennsylvania. And I'm proud to say that the university Pennsylvania not only require it is going to require students stepped. Have the vaccine it's gonna require faculty and staff they have the vaccine because. We all interact with each other I think it. Employers calling people back especially if it's an open floor plan where your working. Side by side with other workers having everyone vaccinated is actually eases your mind takes. Lock your. Conscience you know that everyone has done what they can. To be safe and that it's gonna minimize the chance that you might pick up cove it from a neighbor after work site. And I think that's actually positive not negative. The vineyard times is reporting that Pfizer by contact and the Daryn are expanding their studies of children. Five to eleven at the FC is urging so what do you think we can expect to see from those studies and what's driving that urging from the FDA. Well I think that there is some concern about the my Elkhart I guess that is an inflammation around the higher especially in younger boys and they want to. Look for data to see. How frequent it is how serious it is does it resolved. Very important findings but remember that's at younger people it's not in adults eighteen and over. Doctor Ezekiel Emanuel great to have you thank you. Thank Gil great to be here. Thanks very interesting subject there were all gonna be wrestling with when switch gears now foreign policy this afternoon president Biden. Announced the end of the United States combat mission in Iraq. With American troops now switching to a solely advisory and training role. The news came as the president welcomed there as you can see in the Oval Office Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Cuddy me to the White House take a look. Yeah going well our role. You know we're. The is. Deal anyway. No. Deserves to be available to continue training to assist to help. Do you advise us. We're not going to be ready and here. Well the news from the president comes eighteen years after United States entered Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom we dug through the archives of those. Fateful days. Remember back and if you don't remember take a look. This is world news tonight when Peter Jennings. Good evening everyone this is a special ninety minute edition of world news tonight and tonight the world's attention is absolutely fixed on Iraq we only see a slice of the whole battlefield on television where there were cameras specifically Baghdad today. But this was a violent representation of what is happening in many places. Eighteen years ago so for closer look. At their future of Iraq and US Iraqi relations and really what this tells is about where the country's going around the world let's bring in. Two veteran reporters in this area it is news cheap global current affairs correspondent and co anchor this week Martha Raddatz and it's new senior foreign correspondent in panel. Thanks both for being here gonna draw on your expertise and insight Martha you first. So opt what do you make up of the president's meeting with the Iraqi prime minister news of the US mission changing coming white after president Biden announced the end to US military operations in Afghanistan. I think you could have two very different headlines here Terry it can be we are ending combat. Missions in Iraq or. We're not leaving. And I think this is largely a semantic move I looked back in the archives as well today. And came up with a quote from President Obama in 2014 it said American forces will not be returning to combat in Iraq but we will help Iraqis. As they take the fight to terrorist. This has long been a train an assist mission. And you can be certain. That if American forces come under fire they will return fire there will be some sort of Force Protection. And some sort of kept a counterterrorism. Art units acting. In Iraq or or protecting those troops in some way we heard Jen Saki. The White House spokesperson today. Talk ask about how many troops will be in Iraq at the end of the year and she did not answer that question. But I think the answer to that question Terry and Diane. Is probably the same amount better they are now I think largely. And I know Ian was there last in Iraq this is about. Domestic politics there. And in the decision in this case unlike the one in Afghanistan. Conduct the urging of the Iraqi Government and we'll still keep troops in the country. Why did difference and I what does that tell you. Yeah I'm not totally agree with miles I mean when his news not news I think this is a perfect example I can't really see much of it changing on the ground and we would that during the battle to retake Mosul. We were embedded with Iraqi special forces. No one stood RC US military troops on the ground now doesn't mean the special forces would now of course they would. But in practice that and been acts of being bowl team ground combat. For some time that generally confines of that bases two and a half thousand in the country the size of Iraq doesn't really constitute very much. How web but their presence is used by the pro Iranian militias. As a stake if you like to try and beat the Iraqi prime minister try to make. We're in an election year in Iraq a parliamentary elections dudes take place. In October so lord of this is apparent the militias trying to recast themselves as the resistance is same way that Hezbollah are in Lebanon. Casts itself. Asked the resistance what do you what she resisting the country well we are resisting American military presence. In practice American military presence is is choosing Paulson said the Iraqi military especially when it comes to I says he's been absolutely instrumental. In overthrowing ice is in the country you'll diminishing it to its current state. Although an insurgency. But other Nazis training its assistance is logistical its intelligence reports are key to the two the Iraqi. Military and Iraqi Government but doesn't that say it gives the nor allow that patrolling the streets of doing anything like that. Kevin Lee has a real problem with the pro Iranian mission they would sets up pass an independent military force and 24 team. Under a fatwa issued by a grand Ayatollah Ali sills Al Sistani. Who's a leading Shiite cleric in Iraq. That was successful. And taking the battle sue. Ice is remember the Iraqi marriage she ran away that's why US troops who send back. Into the country. But now that become too powerful force. And it's going to be a real headache Fuld Iraqi Government going forward about how they trying contained that. Martha's right if the American forces returned they will respond they'll continue in the country and I suspect that the militias will continue to use that presence comb but told north again as stick to try and win column entries c.s to try and beat the current government. But I think the real problems ahead I think the prospect of conflict between these Iraqi pro rating militias. Aaron the Iraqi regular forces is something you little people deeply concerned about. It and I remember in when I was. I was there when I just swept into the country and the flag it does your real Ronnie and chrome are running in malicious flow is not the Iraqi flag was he Ronnie in flag and and Martha. You've covered this story in Iraq extensively over the years. The US. And in the country in 2003 under the pretense and Paula hunt for weapons of mass destruction. It was presented by the president George W. Bush and to spread and establish democracy there's eighteen years later. You know what have we accomplished and I remember Colin Powell saying you know you break it you're buying it phrase was a true. I think what it thinks Terry in particular should issue god spoke pointed out we had just. Announced president Biden just announced that were pulling out of Afghanistan. Completely. And there is great worry about that. Because of the people. Who helped us be cause of those interpreters because of those. People who stood by the Americans what happens to them now what happens to that country. And the same question was always throughout the rock the lesson that many people say about Afghanistan is didn't they learn. From Iraq when US forces is Ian said you have said. Pulled out of their completely I was on the last. Last convoy out of Iraq in 2011. And even at the time it was very worth some. About what would happen to that country and we all know that crisis came back and that quote I read earlier from President Obama. Was in 2014 talking about sending troops back into Iraq. So I think the combination of seeing the reaction to Afghanistan the reaction to pulling out all those troops. And what happened to Iraq. In 2014. When crisis rolled back in has really given the administration ponds the Pentagon certainly wants to keep a presence there it's about intelligence it's about. Keeping a presence on the ground that many said had they done that in 2011 they might have had a clue. A bigger clue that crisis was coming back in 2014. So I think it's a cautious thing to do I think they're playing helping. Domestic politics but I do think some of those militias are gonna figure out what's going on in there. Any and when you look at that this announcement coupled with the Afghanistan announced that what does that tell you about how president Biden. Is trying to tackle foreign policy. Look at its well known and a president Biden. It was certainly in terms of Afghanistan. Was a gangsta so achieved he didn't won't that increase in American troops in Afghanistan won't just draw them down. So at a meager was any great shock. That he decided to go ahead and older the full withdrawal even though some of the consequences on the ground. Are unraveling rapidly as Martha said. Right now and in Iraq similarly. You know president Biden I remember him right seeing and all ped I think in the Washington postal over in New York Times when I was. They sat ridden Baghdad. Are arguing for the displacing of the country into three separate zones to try and deal with what he -- inevitable civil war that. So that we're seeing the president seeing a form policy stances says the this isn't the policy of old we don't wanted to invade countries put boots on the ground when they're not won't say it. Guessing involved a never ending walls and conflicts. But also we know that the administration most recalibrate its attention away from the Middle East and towards. Asia towards China towards Russia. Have put welcome to the reality of politics and foreign of says events on the ground tend to speak for themselves and whatever is his you sink on the emerging threats and once you need to refocus on again the Obama administration talked about. Refocusing on the Pacific. The Middle East. Has a habit of soaring administration's. Back came. We've seen this for decades and decades and even though this will be a change of mission to be presented as the end of the combat mission that the end of the combat mission in Afghanistan. He doesn't mean the end. The problems in both those countries. Can our longest war is by far ABC's Martha Raddatz and in panel thanks very much fat. Well as gun violence surges across the country basically. Would our affiliate stations and the gun violence are cut to track shootings every day over the course of last week. In the United States when we come back. What our report found what's driving this surge and what can be done discussion that we didn't. Welcome back his gun violence surges around the country ABC news teamed up what our affiliate stations and the gun violence archive to track shootings every day. Over the course of last week. The goal to examine what's driving the surge and what can be done to stop it Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has a look at what we found. It should have been a celebration. The Bucs win Egan in BA championship. Instead. Gunshots. Chaos people running for The Who. Part of the chronic gun violence epidemic surging in recent months the map shows it all unfolding. More than 1000 incidents more than 430 dead a thousand wounded. In one week. 32. We saw it begin last Saturday eight. We started our investigation. Gunshots outside of Nationals Park. That same night. A mother and her baby caught in the crossfire. Corner store in West Philadelphia. Wounding the one Euro. I'm tired it is I'm sick and tired of this day after day we saw so many children affected by this violence. One boy shot in a bedroom new mortgages we into the wall wind through of his. Christian jade and rose's in San Antonio Texas was only fifteen. And playing video games he hit by a stray bullets are still bidding there. What you brought Lipton that it cannot protect oak. That's a problem it can they're ticked yeah. Altogether and unspeakable told more than 39 dead 94 wounded under age eighteen. And of the deceased six children under twelve. We also saw a mass shootings play out across the country eighteen incidents in twelve communities. Including one this this is Lee took the life of Corey Saunders and wounded four others. Mass shootings around a lot. You know by went from a 400 base in Tony night team to 60700. And sadly we followed his reports of suspected domestic violence ticked up. At least 44 cases among them a mother and child allegedly kidnapped Monday. And a female in her child was abducted and got out here to Cheney lake. Pitching a lake there's an altercation that occurred. Pour an urban areas. People are afraid to go to malls people are afraid to go to theaters people who are afraid to to go to parks. From Los Angeles to ship cargo. Do New York where the stunning video caught our attention to men. Are people more brazen. And turn their weapons to something sifted. Don't think there's any doubt that the data here in New York City is more guns on the scene of students. More rounds being fired New York city's Soros 73%. Increase in shootings in May 20/20 one compare to the same time last year. So this is again on Tuesday commissioner Dermot Shea told us they are lethal mix of factors is largely driving the surging this gang violence budget cuts. Cove it's shutting down the court's leaving a backlog of more than 5000 gun cases taken down off the street is great. Are really what we need is we need the individual carrying the gun off the street increasing gun arrests and targeting repeat offenders has led to some signs of success. A dip in the rate last month and Jay remains unsatisfied. Who the victims when you look at who's getting shot necessary right now it's about 97% of people Colin. It's way all off the charts the sixty to do that Harrison the fight is personal. African American obviously was basically here that he said 90% of your victims. Are people of color. Horrifying statistic. On but it's not just about statistics it's not just about people of color it's about every one. Philadelphia facing an even worse explosion on for a minute since I've done this. On Wednesday Philly police allowing us to ride along. A small number of streets infected with gun violence we see this one right here I'm reasonable person. We'll honor six people shot this is another quarter here rehab. I'll multiple shootings the streets that night quiet until they weren't I. Now there's reports of shots fired. A city where a shooting outside this restaurant famous for its cheese steaks. That's a shell casing right on the ground right there. See where that white circles drawn around it. I don't know what it is he gave closes at 2 o'clock stuff plus profit. As we waited at the scene the horrible news story viewers don't fix it. The person here for a dive for. This horrible. City Philadelphia police commissioner Daniel outlawed telling us the argument was over a parking space. It's a lot the these are social media disputes or whatever they're being resolved with the farm. Outlaw acknowledges the talents is a policing in the era of George Floyd. And building community trust. I'm a cop. Animal platform and so because I have all of these lived experiences and these different perspectives I understand why the police do what we do. I also understand the hurt in that form it. In our communities. In so many neighborhoods small numbers of repeat offenders terrorizing. Overwhelmingly law abiding citizens. Hospitals are shuttles are. And then off. She did not want to show her face on camera at times tears filling her eyes. I submit that we are free to stay at my whole. At the end of a so every week we're left individuals that really didn't know and mostly no yeah. The lives lost their families grieving. Next week it's all but guaranteed. Who happen again. My thanks appeared Thomas for that report and our reporting team also notes the numbers they used in that report were actually conservative estimate. Not accounting for gun death by suicide. So why are these incidents happening more often and how do we stop them. Kirk her called her former New York police detective. Allay east minister fiber of the Parkland high school shooting and Nixon clean and director of blonde policy at every town for gun safety. Are all here to help us break this one down. Thank you all for being here nick I want to start with you when you look at these numbers. How much of this site is because these numbers are being compared to last summer when we were locked down and how much of this is showing. And in usually violent summer and if so why. Well I think it. What we're seeing actually is that last summer who has an extraordinarily high crime rate and backgrounds as well. Cover perhaps it did last because. We were dealing with the early stages of the pandemic but the fact is that clothing and destruction of services. The economic uncertainty. And really destruction. Schools and and other critical critical. Parts of greater structure led to a spanking gun violence or when where comparing 20/20 one. According to Carney were comparing us right to this guy I didn't think that what we learned over the last year however is that you know. The causes of gun violence are really being exacerbated. Out Diet Coke and the you know responds to him. Unfortunately there doesn't seem to be a sign. Things diminishing any time soon don't we know and as your report I think did a very good job of showing. It is gun violence that is it is not all forms of violent crime. It is gun violence and that they had said direct marketing back to our nation's inability to deal with its weak gun laws. I hate high ratings. It's guidance basically everywhere and that's why you're seeing guidelines banking. Across the country as your map showed all forms of backgrounds including domestic violence and others. So until you draw a line back to cheating causes of gun violence instantly recognized. The weakness of our own lives. Leads to things like 82%. Guns trafficked. Are starting in states without background checks we're not gonna truly get our arms around this issue. Thank you that there. Did that gun element is he is crucial obviously I want to go to Kirk on this New York's police commissioner. He recently said a budget cuts are partial factor in the rise in gun violence obviously is Pierre reported this is a multi effect for real problem a crisis. With many many forces driving it. Do you believe it does budget cuts are part of it and and do you think as as the argument goes that the call to defund the police. Might in some way contributed to this prop. Mother. The budget cut certainly are part of it you can't deploy resources that you simply don't have. Paying close units. And they accounted for many gonna arrest in the past now what a card was there also account for many complaints constitutional law violations and such but you don't always drop the baby with the bath water so to speak and I think that notably the what's who will presumably be the mayor here in New York Eric Adams has mentioned that he wants to bring back the anti crime units however. Wants to his supervisor Daniel bowed supervise them differently trying wonderfully insult or I think we may see a change. Yo it's not that the police or not doing their job. What you're last palace said. Just could not be understated. These crimes are not being committed with guns that are stolen. We're not going to see a drop in the spike. LA as a survivor of a man shooting yourself it's interesting that you actually say gun reform act activists. Often focused too much on mass shootings and that the conversation around gun control in general is up in one sided. Can you explain what you mean by and a accidentally. Being a survivor at a mass shooting at a predominantly white high school. I'm also losing my uncle tragic actress who got balance in Brooklyn New York which gave me a completely different prospective gun violence. Gun violence and tens of mass shooting only about 2%. About and as a whole. And it's important to recognize that lack of bad news Erica Pratt is by its it is the leading cause of death where blacks used on any seat its everyday this summer. By looking at the headlines and looking into news so it. As we're talking about these issues according recruiting blacks need for science and talk about these communities and what they need to CDC taint. Yeah molecular follow up on that that heartbreaking. Reality did that we live wish. Which is that. That is so much of this violence is disproportionately. Impacting communities of color especially black American community so so what needs to happen. For these communities and within these communities do you think. Absolutely. We know that nobody knows the data are. Getting and being a lot I mean twice islands intervention programs or east is dipping community's interests he would top out also on all year. Into this. Conversation got behind us out on its network that and the station ease. Intervention programs need signing an order sat balance where it starts. And Kirk I want to go back to something you said because you talked about how the the guns predominantly being used in this case is they're not guns for example being stolen. From legal gun owners of the Biden administration launched a program focusing on gun trafficking in five major cities New York being one of them in your experience. How big of a contributor is the pipeline of illegal weapons. To this kind of crime and what does the Biden administration need to do to be successful on that front or is this the wrong focus. Well no this is the correct focus its aides say it major. Contributor. Forgive me might automatic light or not developers that the major contributor. In my experience you know a blue on the leader and majority of the firearms I've recovered were from our neighbors to the south. That needs those studies need to partner whipped the federal government. And which cities. Like New York City and filled up your and so forth so it has to be an effort across the board. No one entity will solve this problem. This states and the federal government to do some. And nick if I can come back to you. So beyond the gun problem you you're focused on that properly so. But I want to turn it said that you know guns don't kill people Americans kill people there there's something wrong with Americans with guns -- mean. Are there are examples of programs that can work on those. On those deeper issues on the habits and mentality that we seem to have in this country. That could term those numbers around to be seen anything like that. Well look there's no question that just as supporting individuals that are at risk gun violence either becoming a a victim of gun violence or perpetrators are it is an important bogus and had some of the programs that a layer was speaking to. I have been proven to work as interventions not I don't concede that the problem. In America is Americans. I I believe it's the ready access. To firearms 400 million guns back. Out there in the United States and and asked was has already been said so many of them firearms that are being recovered in cities. And involved in violent crimes are starting back in those places and self. Well other countries experienced. Setbacks because of cove that. While other countries have happy stress and economic turmoil. None have been ready access to fire its errors made us safer. A weekly Beattie safest country in the world but the fact days instead we're dealing with this historic spanking embarrassed. And so dealing with the guy hands is the best way did you know the ground. A lady see things changing with time do you think the next generation we'll tackle this problem differently. Absolutely. We've seen that and C is not set allaying for this violence. I'm not accepting this filing and I can tell for sure that we're gonna continue despite continued talking about this issue because it's issue is did of course meet and acting did you its. And we've seen since the shooting high school and AT and nationwide conversations aren't around and balanced not only entire proceedings but she was die it's like in brown violence. Inner city violence. Last balanced so I. Surely tell you that and he's going to be degenerates change that courage this violence continues as pharmacies. I Kirk Kirk halter allay Eastman nexus Lena great conversation today thank you all for being here. Thank you think you and tonight on ABC news live prime hear more on the children caught in the crossfire and more appears reporting. In one nation under fire.

