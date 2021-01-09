Transcript for Breaking down Texas’ restrictive abortion law

This is a big day in the contentious history of abortion in America and let's let's break it down all of that would ABC news senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer. Who covers the court an ABC news White House correspondent Mary Alice parks and we're gonna further discuss this new loss of DeVon let me first go to you. The big picture here. So you know a lot of people are hearing this thing why did this this sounds like we would taken steps backward in. The women's right to choose an abortion. What does this bill do and then what's that reasoning behind. Yet Terry let's go straight to. The text of the law SB eight it says a physician may not perform an abortion if a fetal heartbeat. He's detected in the lot goes on disk or define that as any embryonic cardiac activity very broad. Definition usually happening about five or six weeks as we've been talking about. It's effectively a ban on almost all abortions in Texas and that's because 90%. 85 to 90% you see it there. Are performed after that six week window now. Most other states that have tried this kind of love and van had been blocked in the courts. So what makes Texas in April it's the wrinkle and how it's enforcing you were just talking about it there with the Lexus Nico Johnson and it is this mechanism that basically. I says the state won't enforce the law. Average citizens will pitting them against each other jeopardizing. Every day tech Sony aims to bring civil lawsuits again is anyone who colossus feeds your debts and abortion. And that has had a chilling effect. Not only on the clinic's the process in the state which were already starting to see today but it's had an invasive effect around the supreme court's precedent Terry. As you and I have talked about it is also complicated here this emergency request for an injunction to block this law. Because there are a lot of questions who would an injunction enjoyed. Who has been hurt by this law have any lawsuits even been filed yet at this early stage. Those are the questions the justices that the Supreme Court are likely wrestling with right now and may well answer in the coming hours Terry but so far they haven't and that's what this law is in fact. Absolutely well done their debt and had a heart of this law of course goes to the right. To choose. And abortion guaranteed by the fourteenth amendment under the constitution affirmed by the Supreme Court Roe vs. Wade and planned parity vs KC. But as Devin is exploited his love actually Alter eleven legal proceeding deliberately so they wrote it so that it would be so Mary Alice. President Biden's described the law as extreme. He said his administration is going to protect the constitutional right established in Roe vs. Wade. What steps can whites that White House really take moving full. What did the Department of Justice can take a more advocacy role here we can see then continued to. Challenge some of these dusty lot only in Texas but around the country Bernstein C legislatures try to put it more restrictions. But really. Sure the White House is super excited to do that because they're sure they have the votes on the Supreme Court. You know they are nervous about which cases are gonna need in front of those nine and so I think instead. This alliance Texas is gonna reignite a push on Capitol Hill for more of a legislative fix we've seen it Democrats say there should just be more. Federal law in place. To help standardize abortion access across the country and I really think back for an ST this conversation going under this democratic White House. That's nervous about a conservative leaning Supreme Court. Right did their votes have changed quite a bit in recent years so DeVon the ACLU the American Civil Liberties Union responded to this new law and they said quote. Actively encourages private individuals to act as bounty hunters by awarding them at least 101000 dollars. If they are successful now DeVon. I want to ask you who can bring a suit but also the impact of something like this this is. They describe it as bounty hunters there's no question the law is designed to encourage mothers to turn in their daughters. Neighbors get by and neighbors or whomever and that that has profound effect. Yes he's Unita has. Unusual or perhaps even hyperbolic as it may sound Terry mean bounty hunters. A vigilante justice pitting neighbor against neighbor as you save data is actually the case here. I'm were not exaggerating the facts of what is happening in Texas it was designed that way as you said earlier it is very cynical. And back some of the law supporters even conceded today in an interview but again the facts anyone. In this state with reason to believe a fellow resident has aided or abetted an abortion after six weeks in Texas. Can bring one of these civil lawsuits. And ink jet Terry got to see one of the extraordinary facets. Of this measure also is. There are no penalties and air for false claims so even if you bring this lawsuit. Even if he gets tossed out your challenging that over driver your sister your brother the physician at the neighborhood abortion clinic. Bob is there is no penalty for false claim that its tossed out in the end and that's why those abortion providers planned parent or not there same. This is having a major chilling effect because these lawsuits the more this goes on are very likely to proliferate in just bogged down the entire process. And a law designed to encourage those lawsuits and ruined abortion providers and those who helped marry Alice a political question in President Bill Clinton used say. His line was that abortion America should be safe. Legal and rare and politically that seemed to be as sweet spot but polls do show that a majority of Americans want to keep the core right to choose an abortion. Some providers and attorneys are against the slow they're still holding out hope for Supreme Court injunction. So what is the legal and political battlefield look like ahead. Well generally Terry those that are running for federal office on either side of the aisle. Don't want to deal with abortion politics I mean the reality is like you said majority of Americans especially women. Want there to be Sama legal access to abortion. Even Republicans sure would you ask nuance questions about what those restrictions should be hot you get new wants answers. But it has not historically especially in recent history been Republicans favor to how large scale up conversations about. All reserve Matt massive restrictions to abortion I'm on the table and so I think you're gonna start to see some. Federal Republican and I'm not about senators members of congress and then and it even better off workers and large states. I'm starts to get a little bit score me here they know that this is not generally an issue in their favor. I think that we're gonna see you can Democrats on the other hand pushing that they know that bacon starts to swing some of those. Suburban women who tend to get frustrated when Republicans go to an extreme on this issue. And try to imagine ever gonna kind of see bullet once I started talk about this a lot and one side starts a hi trying to. And interest into DeVon finally. Take oh big look at Debbie we share at the Supreme Court I don't what does this mean for the future of roe vs way. More anti abortion rights advocates terrier celebrating as they say this is the beginning of the end of Roe vs. Wade today. I'm they're talking a lot about lives that they are saving because of this Texas law. But that's not quite. Accurate when it comes to Roe vs. Wade and you know this no court in this case any of these legal challenges involving the Texas law have a dress the central core question. Our pre viability bands and abortion in this concert country. Unconstitutional. In fact that question is before the Supreme Court later this year in a separate case out of Mississippi but it hasn't been answered yet. I even if the Supreme Court weighs in on this debate over an injunction in Texas in the next few days. Hop or later today that won't resolve that question either so there is a long road ahead for abortion this year and still yet. For this law in Texas Terry. All right a lot succumb ABC news senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer on the Supreme Court in his news White House correspondent Mary Alice parks on politics and other things. Thanks both for that. Thanks her.

