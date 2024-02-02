Breaking down the US retaliation in Middle East

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos spoke with ABC News contributor Colonel Steve Ganyard about the U.S. military’s retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.

February 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live