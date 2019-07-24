Transcript for Breast implants linked to rare cancer have been recalled worldwide

And a warning tonight about widely used to breast implants the implant maker Allergan has now recalled them because they've been linked to a rare cancer. And may be to blame for dozens of deaths Eyewitness News reporter Stacy Sager has more. It's big news in a multi billion dollar industry with much more at stake than money women's health. And today the Food and Drug Administration moving in the direction that dozens of other countries have already chosen. The FDA now asking a major manufacturer of textured implants Allergan to recall them. It's due to the risk of a rare disease called breast implant associated and a plastic large cell lymphoma. Want evidence indicated elegant product. Appeared to be directly link to submit to get patient harm including data the FDA action. Once again the disease very rare in the millions of women who have the implants but the FDA now says there are 573. Cases of the lymphoma 33 fatal. 481. Of these cases did involve Allergan implants. Putting them at a risk rate six times greater than other brands. Still it's important to understand this type of lymphoma is not breast cancer and it's highly curable if detected early. So check your breasts for swelling and fluid buildup around her implants even years after you get them. And while the FDA went on to say if you had no symptoms we are not recommending the removal of these or other types of breast implants. Due to the low risk of developing the disease. Some in the medical community are already taking a more proactive. Approach. Should the question is do you want to wait to detect this type of the change to treat it or G1 are prevented from ever happening. I think it's better that you remove the whole scar capsule. At the same time that the implant is removed. More recovery time to consider also worth considering if it is for cosmetic purposes your insurance may not cover the cost of replacing them. In Nassau County I'm Stacey Sager channel seven's Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.