The Briefing Room: FBI Agent Peter Strzok fired, Trump signs defense bill

More
Peter Strzok fired after anti-Trump texts, as the president signs a defense-authorization bill to provide $717 billion.
17:26 | 08/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Briefing Room: FBI Agent Peter Strzok fired, Trump signs defense bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57155324,"title":"The Briefing Room: FBI Agent Peter Strzok fired, Trump signs defense bill","duration":"17:26","description":"Peter Strzok fired after anti-Trump texts, as the president signs a defense-authorization bill to provide $717 billion.","url":"/US/video/briefing-room-fbi-agent-peter-strzok-fired-trump-57155324","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.