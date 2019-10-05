Transcript for Bronx woman loses eye during a scuffle with an NYPD officer

It was a very your cup brutally attacked her attacked or so badly her left I was Galveston destroyed. Now demanding charges against her be dropped the woman for the officer rather than take of the hospital instead took her and her mangled lie to the police precinct. This case been going on for nearly a year here's Eyewitness News reporter Dora miles. Officer committed here was a serious felony assault. She doubts to woman's I hope we know that. This is the only picture of Joanna about Omar is left high that's not too gory to show on TV. She says she was beaten and with every blow the NYPD officers handcuff key kept poking her in the eye popping to detach from the sucking. That he she says she distort my life with what she did it why is ms. Berger on being prosecuted and not the police. The 45 year old faces misdemeanor assault charges. That her attorney now once dropped last June the god saw her then boyfriend getting arrested at the intersection of Jerome avenue and east burns side avenue. Mount hope section of the rocks she says she ran over immediately attacked the officer what was going on line saying she had the right to know. In response. The police officer of wage. What appeared to be drugs in front of mr. don's face and and slap in the face with citizens. What happens next is on surveillance media and according to the NYPD. It shows that the god physically at cost at eight uniformed police officer from behind without provocation. While the officer with the expecting an arrest for heroin possession. I actually don't believe the video shows that I I think the video shows and has begun raising her arm. But I don't believe it shows her shop in the officer. The guy says she did repeatedly ask the officer why she was being disrespectful. A completely denies ever striking the officer first eat it and didn't get. Who the man. You it easy I said to her. So a lot of people it looks like you hit her first it it'd be able it would mean she says I was saying to her why do it my face. But I didn't hit her. Internal affairs has cleared both officers from the 46 bracing for any wrongdoing asked for Madonna she still has terminal and a civil case and it. An amount each section of the rock star of my house channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.