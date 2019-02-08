Transcript for Brooklyn judge orders R. Kelly to be held without bail

And more breaking news disgrace singer. On sex abuse charges Kelly entered a plea of not guilty and was denied bond today's development is separate from the Chicago child porn king is. Eyewitness News or per Tim Fleischer joins us live from downtown Brooklyn ten. And troubled by the very serious nature of the crimes in the case is not only here in New York but also would Chicago. And also the potential for flight risk. But judge here in downtown Brooklyn this morning ordered that R&B singer be held without bail. Kelly was arraigned on five criminal counts including racketeering and several charges involving illegal sexual activity. Pleading not guilty. Is award what his plea was this morning prosecutors claim that Kelly used his fame to create a criminal enterprise. Focused on recruiting exploiting and even kidnapping young women some of whom were underage. In Chicago Kelly has also pleaded not guilty in a separate case accusing him of engaging in child pornography. He's being held without bail in that particular case in Chicago. Again a federal judge here in Brooklyn is doing the same thing he has ordered that the R&B singer. Reporting live in downtown Brooklyn Tim Fleischer channel some others who.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.