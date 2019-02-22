Brooklyn man murder conviction overturned

More
Arroyo is the 25th person to have his conviction tossed by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office Conviction Review Unit since 2014.
0:38 | 02/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brooklyn man murder conviction overturned
And and it. Chance. He. You know this is a second chance at life and I appreciate them. I appreciate what they fit and devices and how we're nowhere vessel. I appreciate America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61249394,"title":"Brooklyn man murder conviction overturned","duration":"0:38","description":"Arroyo is the 25th person to have his conviction tossed by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office Conviction Review Unit since 2014.","url":"/US/video/brooklyn-man-murder-conviction-overturned-61249394","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.