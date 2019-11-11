Brother of 11-year-old shot and killed taken in custody

An 11-year-old boy died after being shot in Philadelphia and his 19-year-old brother is in police custody.
0:18 | 11/11/19

Transcript for Brother of 11-year-old shot and killed taken in custody
Developing news out of Philadelphia where police are investigating the shooting death of an eleven year old boy in the shooting happened just before noon today at a home in west Philly police say the boy. Was shot in the chest he was rushed to the hospital where he later died then victim's nineteen year old brother is now in custody and being questioned by police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

