Brother accused of setting fatal mansion fire now faces murder charges

More
A financial dispute motivated a New Jersey man to kill his brother, sister-in-law and young niece and nephew and set their mansion ablaze before going to his home and torching the residence.
0:31 | 11/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brother accused of setting fatal mansion fire now faces murder charges
We allege that the defendant repeatedly shot and killed his brother while he was outside of aside of his home. And then moved to murder the rest of the Stanley inside the home. We allege that Jennifer was shot and stabbed and the two Camaro children repeatedly stabbed by ninth. We also allege that after murdering the Camaro framing the defendant. Then set fire to the house at fifteen willow brook in colts neck in an effort to conceal and disguise. His earlier committed crimes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59496989,"title":"Brother accused of setting fatal mansion fire now faces murder charges","duration":"0:31","description":"A financial dispute motivated a New Jersey man to kill his brother, sister-in-law and young niece and nephew and set their mansion ablaze before going to his home and torching the residence.","url":"/US/video/brother-accused-setting-fatal-mansion-fire-now-faces-59496989","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.