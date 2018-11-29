Transcript for Brother accused of setting fatal mansion fire now faces murder charges

We allege that the defendant repeatedly shot and killed his brother while he was outside of aside of his home. And then moved to murder the rest of the Stanley inside the home. We allege that Jennifer was shot and stabbed and the two Camaro children repeatedly stabbed by ninth. We also allege that after murdering the Camaro framing the defendant. Then set fire to the house at fifteen willow brook in colts neck in an effort to conceal and disguise. His earlier committed crimes.

