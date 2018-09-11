Brush fire ignites in Griffith Park behind Los Angeles Zoo

More
No evacuation orders have been put in place since the blaze is currently not threatening any structures.
0:32 | 11/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brush fire ignites in Griffith Park behind Los Angeles Zoo
LA zoo is on lockdown as of the fire that's burning right. Over the trees over there we've seen any vehicles. With small cages transporting animals to the front of the zoo we believe he's staging them. Possibly in the parking lot or maybe they're taking them elsewhere. How many vehicles and people would ask driving around relocating thing definitely. And as of now is suing his own locked down and we've seen that small animals randomly cages and have been moving around in different locations. At the zoo.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59090204,"title":"Brush fire ignites in Griffith Park behind Los Angeles Zoo","duration":"0:32","description":"No evacuation orders have been put in place since the blaze is currently not threatening any structures.","url":"/US/video/brush-fire-ignites-griffith-park-los-angeles-zoo-59090204","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.