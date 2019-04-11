Transcript for Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees after alleged racist incident

This morning's some Buffalo Wild Wings employees at Naperville without a job after restaurant management reportedly asked a group of customers to move tables because of their skin color. It sounds like it was just an awful experience the customers say the racist incident happened at just days ago at the Buffalo Wild Wings on 75 street which is just east of route 59 in Naperville. The group which is made up of adults and kids from the western suburbs say the restaurant manager asked them to miss tables. Because a customer those irregular there didn't want to sit by black people. Naperville mayor Steve Jericho tells me the alleged behavior that took place in his city is unacceptable. Well I think TV night to think that it doesn't happen and we know that people are out there who have racist views and that's just it is unfortunate. The customers say they were treated unfairly from the moment they arrived at the restaurant it started when one customer says the host walked up and asked what ethnicity they work. They shared this post to FaceBook talking about the incident and left the restaurant. It's a reflection of our city because it's it's out their social media and that's that's disappointing but. I don't believe it's very represented our city. We reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings for comment did tell ABC seven they've terminated a service manager and shift manager related to the incidence the company says we take this incident very seriously and after conducting a thorough internal investigation have terminated the employees involved. Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment it is zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. Mayor Jericho says the restaurant made the right move to fire those employees he knows Naperville can do better. That's unacceptable. It's not half a person in their who's trained and understands the importance of treating people properly.

