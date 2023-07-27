Burglar bear breaks into, trashes Colorado home

Surveillance footage shows a resourceful bear breaking and strolling around a Colorado home and causing damage, but no one was home at the time of its visit.

July 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live