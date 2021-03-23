Burning van rolls downhill in Arkansas

More
Dashcam footage shows a burning van rolling downhill in Arkansas, with first responders rushing to put out the flames.
0:54 | 03/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Burning van rolls downhill in Arkansas
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Dashcam footage shows a burning van rolling downhill in Arkansas, with first responders rushing to put out the flames.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76634554","title":"Burning van rolls downhill in Arkansas","url":"/US/video/burning-van-rolls-downhill-arkansas-76634554"}