Transcript for Bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing into tree

On this wintry Wednesday most parents would have worried about their kids' safety on slick roads but the last thing. Anyone could imagine would be a school bus driver. High on heroin. She looked like she was having a stroke or part of deck she wasn't in video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News you can see the bus colliding ever so slowly across a snow covered Newark street. And coming to arrest against a small treat. On the bus a dozen children with special needs and at the wheel 57 year old driver Lisa berg who police say. West high. This is a pathetic situation potential. The risk cops say they found drug paraphernalia near the driver completed a dose of dark candidacy. Twelve kids aboard fortunately unhurt. The mayor's outreach. Being the educator self. He's outraged inning with this individual created for these twelve young children and are just. The driver works for have been eight transport had to be story which Eyewitness News could be reached for comment tonight. Newark school officials have at least temporarily taken back their routes that contract that the company to manage. Amid serious questions about how it that's its drivers one of whom police say succumbed to a scourge of drugs a true crisis city officials say. Danger the most helpless among us. The sudden epidemic is cost him. In a civilized I would like to see our legislative look at it better and give more serious if penalties that people looked at this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.