Transcript for Butterball Turkey Talk Line director talks Thanksgiving 2019

So we are one day away from lots of people gathering with friends and family for this holiday and as you know Turkey is usually the main chick in butterball. Has been Thanksgiving expert with the Turkey talk line that has been answering America's calls for the last. 38 years and right now I'm joined by Nicole Johnson the director. Of the Turkey talk line. You know the call this is hilarious because it hadn't been around for thirty years but you guys are modernizing this now can you just tell us. Out. We sure are sell or actually 39. Season strong. And we started out. Several seasons ago with a mere five home economists. It was five or eighty Manning the phones. And they housed all their information out an old school Roland ax into your point we have certainly of wallet technology. Are keeping up with all of the trends were fifteen women and men. Strong now. I perceived on the top line for eighteen years now and number one question her gating whether it's through the phone email chat. Tax of course run social media the clash bargaining right now is how to write from my Turk. So they get cancer remains the same it's 24 hours for every four pounds of Turkey me to trying your fridge. If forgetting that phone call to gay people are a little bit worried maybe they have it's our debt buying process making having purchased or Turkey yet. So we're certainly here to help with any question you have in Wheeling courage your reach out to us. Unbelievable so I know there is a millennial that are hosting a lot these days then on being more adventurous when it comes to cooking their turkeys. How are there questions a little bit different than in the. Passed the act but points all these certainly are seeing this new generation millennial entering their kitchen and they want to help their family wicket Thanksgiving meal. But they want to put their own stamp on the DH. Omni Media wanna train new cook message. Maybe air frowning silly actually research that over the summer we added get to our digital binder. Maybe they want to try deep frying electric Connor tapped roadster oven cooking bag outdoor grill so many different weights. We're embracing all kinds of traditions. All kinds of gatherings we all work in eight to ten hour shift on Thanksgiving Day alone all hands on dad with our busiest day. So people ask me. You worked for butterball but you don't really work on Thanksgiving Day begin with our biggest day so we have our own Thanksgiving celebration here we ever friends if the we take shifts we're all gathered around a table we have our own celebration here. That's amazing it I have to ask. You because obviously need is the focus but what about the people who don't. Eat meat begin the recommendations. We side dishes to get a lot of questions on May act where accepting tax you can send answer tax 844877. 3456. And sometimes people don't even have a question about Turkey but they want to send us a picture of their beautiful table small there's die dishes. We get pictures of Ali's family and friends together which I love because I have four little butter balls at home. Kick katic. Nixie think and then my husband's on Turkey duty and get these tactics and phone calls if you like your part they're celebration to sell it's been very good day for us. I love it and so where we're showing now where people can help suggest where people can get the cooking help so you can just tell us that really quickly. Sure it's 1800 butterball you can email us she acts. Tax of course they that the butterball dot com web site we're on social media. We partner with the lack the last years to get at lax is still fat in your kitchen and gather information that way it's well. Our right Nicole Johnson director of the Turkey talk line for eighteen years thanks for being with us today we appreciate it can't be ain't it ain't Inky happy Thanksgiving to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.