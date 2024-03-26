Buttigieg discusses ongoing operations after Maryland bridge collapse

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discussed the support that will be coming from the federal government and stressed the importance of rebuilding the bridge as soon as possible.

March 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live