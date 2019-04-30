BYU student comes out during commencement speech

Brigham Young University student Matt Easton gave a speech to remember at his college's graduation ceremony.
In the morning uses bright happy soul. Of cry out but we're in my prayer. Sherman you felt I would call Helen Hines your wife or I. Like me. Yeah my. Fusion that I help another trial. Oh Morton me. I thought I'd pass it before my family friend track. I am proud. My heart. Four years ago it would have been impossible for me mad and I come out my entire place. Is open now. And his victory. Perhaps there you here today lower grade work out. My story. Service reminder that people like you let us yeah. Problem. All things. And certainly. And that word all its.

