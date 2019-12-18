Cable man allegedly stabs 83-year-old woman to death in her own home

Police arrested the suspect, 43-year-old Roy James Holden Jr. in connection with the murder the day after the body was found.
I'm officer Reeves public information officer with the Irving police department. We have arrested Roy Holden junior for the offense of capital murder. Yesterday December 12 officers responded to an unconscious person call approximately sixty. 3000 block of east court tennis court. Upon arrival officers discovered 83 year old Betty Thomas to cease for multiple stab ones. Investigators have been working tirelessly. Throughout the night and today. To piece together what had occurred we do know that the suspect worked for utility service provider and that is how he knew ms. Thomas. Today around three. Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving police department.

