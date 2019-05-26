Transcript for California amusement park ride The Log malfunctions

Today at approximately 430 on the lot right there was incidents. And one person was transported to the hospital. And we don't know the cause of the incidents. Hands. Department of safety and health is on their way here to conduct their investigation. Simultaneously we have already begun our investigation. Interviewing employees and going through. Everything with it. That retains the right. The lot right is close right now and it will remain closed. Indefinitely until we know what caused the incident. It's that we are sure that it's something to happen again. It will be certified piety department sees the insults.

