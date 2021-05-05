Transcript for California bar owner arrested for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

At the old corner saloon in the small 800 person town of Clements which has a sign on the front door saying they are constitutionally compliant business. That won't be following any social distancing or mask wearing orders investigators believe something much bigger was happening inside. We are able to purchase them for twenty dollars card the semi Kean county sheriff's office got a complaint that these fake vaccine cards are being manufactured and also sold out of this fired. Complete with claim any changes investigators with the State's alcoholic beverage control took over because it is an alcohol serving business. Undercover agents were there special operations unit are able to purchase multiple cards in April as a result we also observed several sales of fragile echo of in nineteen vaccination parents to other patrons. That's me on a tiny understand being taken away in handcuffs Tuesday afternoon. Facing charges of falsifying a medical record falsifying a seal several counts of identity theft. And one unregistered firearm charge it's an operation investigators say has been going on for at least a few weeks now. Something that shocked community members like David Mora who lives just seven minutes away. I'm astounded. That. Somebody would do something on the side like just for pure money. Don bell for a non practicing attorney and former supervisory FBI special agent says he worries this may only be the beginning. Is more establishments. Are requiring proof of vaccination. Or an news countries require it martyr to enter the country or travel about. Then you're gonna see more opportunities where people listen penguins. Serve the people who don't wanna get vaccinated. He says you may not necessarily be committing a crime just for buying one of these fake vaccine cards but you are committing a crime if you use it. I would be very reluctant route will receive news. A bogus vaccination card and potentially get arrested students.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.