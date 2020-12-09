Transcript for California cop arrested for burglarizing dead man’s home

This deputy is accused of burglarizing a home in Yorba Linda multiple times and their surveillance video to back it up. Now here is his booking photo deputy Steve sports is a twelve year veteran with the department of home surveillance video shows him in uniform and without. Sheriff's department says he was first called out to the home back on July 20 for the death of a man in his seventies. From what's believed to be natural causes you with a backup officer on the call. Then about a week later we're told towards return to the home in uniform breaking in through the back and setting a door for future access. Then on through different days in August this that he returned not in uniform and removed items including through saves to ceiling fans a rifle bag and other items. The sheriff's department got word of this yesterday when an attorney representing the family showed them the video. And the numbers had noticed items missing from the home and after looking at the home surveillance video realized through with the sheriff's deputy. He does not deserve to work in this profession anymore he's embarrassed this profession is embarrass this organization. And he's embarrassed almost 4000 members who do good work every day. And we will now have to work. To recover from the indignity he's placed upon this organization by tarnishing us with his actions and that's not fair to his peers. Boortz was arrested this morning and booked into the Santa Ana jail investigators are now looking into other polls of service to see if there might be other victims. In San Antonia Cabrera ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.