Transcript for California COVID-19 shutdowns

Latest surge of the corona virus from the country's leading to tough decisions from coast to coast. The Los Angeles school district announced a hard shutdown of its campuses. Did it really barely reopened this comes on the first day of sweeping stay at home orders. Across much of the state of California and joining us from the West Coast to discuss is the mayor of San Jose and they're similar car. Just read thanks very much for being with us I know these are busy. Tough days where all that run. Thanks let's start with this stay at home orders that are now in effect there and expect to last until January Santa Clara County that's where you are. Yeah releasing that I see you capacity dropped to 15% which was the governor's threshold but health officials there decided to go ahead and stay at home orders anyway. So what's the thinking of why this why does happen. Flooded area that may not yet be just 15% threshold bit actually here's Gregg county which is about you know in soaks we're already below it worse 14% and show we can you British airlines are going and rather than waiting until class change and get really desperately want to get out and struck in this I think we all she'd Wear this hockey puck is done you need to make sure we're scared mayor Bradley where it is. And get. Let me just ask kids as the mayor the responsible elected officials there you you know how politicized this has been how tired people are what kind of push back are are you getting. On these shutdown orders and then what can you do to assuage that. Yeah and this is incredibly painful time as it is throughout the country so many small business owners are seeing their life savings. Ed disappeared completely and vanish and trying their eyes a lot of increasing unemployment as we anticipated it would shut down just as we thought we were starting to really recover. Showed very painful time and so we're doing everything we can't it tried to shop in the below. Right now for families are struggling just with food insecurity were shivering about two and half million else. We can I just hear insidious and is day you know it's kind of scale operation. That we need to deploy to be already keep everybody a flow. Yeah and you mentioned those small businesses. And it really didn't like blood the pulse of our communities everywhere and there as in so many other places somebody being forced to shut their doors bars barber shops. About what's your message to those business owners workers that you must be here in just a boatload from a mountainous. Well certainly we know there only real solution other than getting a vaccine or one's hands is getting federal money. Into the accounts of many these small businesses and so we are advocating forcefully with mayors across the country. To get a bill out of congress shall help provide some relief. Obviously we got nine million. Americans this month very loser unemployment benefits that we need action now. And I think Republican and democratic mayors are strongly united on this. Happened here we all know that these things raging out of control we've been told down. For months and months Wear masks and social distance and you know don't don't gather what's your assessment of what's happened there. It in in a community where you where you think some of that uptake on those messages would be very time. Well we have been pretty getting compliance but the reality is these rules are hard and they're changing every couple weeks as this is very dynamic fluid situation. Compels. Asked to change the rules I say I ask me in the state in the county in others. And I know how hard these problems these these rules are because I've actually broken irishman I actually had. Dinner with my family is seven other members of my family at Thanksgiving dinner later discovered I was violated the rules so I think we all get the fact these rules are hard and we just have to be really. Adamant about reinforcing the rules in. And in everyone's mind because this is not something organized force. With the police officer it's going to be through public persuasion. And then takes all of us really to be a what do I tell our friends are Champlain that this is something important because it saves lives. And every apologize I just you know your owning it right now. But I do you think it damaged your ability to to send the message with Christmas coming up about these. Family gatherings. Well of course I mean look I I would love to take it back but I did and the reality is that we need to him. It's still an area line and conviction. That these rules are here to save lives and regardless. Whether or not someone else is complying or not we all need to do our best and certainly I really do much better. All right well what microphone every talk about schools later on in this shot I'd like to ask about. Number schools again in California they're making decisions to push back in person learning for the entire semester if not the year. One big districts there the Franklin McKinley school district. How they voted last month he continued discipline until June 15 of 22 anyone with that vaccine on the way warmer weather in the spring. Do you think it's going to be necessary to keep begins especially young kid that got some young kids were looking for them to get back to school do you think they'll have to stay home for the entire school year. Yeah I think Debbie big mistake hey you know we've seen a lot of data now from throughout the country and throughout the world that demonstrates. That for a young children under the age of ten. This can't be done very safely. Though obviously we know there's always risk. And even for older children that having students in class particularly for our most vulnerable families. For families whose struggling the most. That this is really critical and essential as important obviously for the parents. Coop and can't work remotely as many of us can happen to them to be able to work their job at a restaurant in her hospital to be Ellis poured their families and so I. I think it's critically important that we have a very clear expectations around what's safe to ensure that we're leading this was science not politics. Mayor Sam Carter of San Jose thanks very much for being with its with us good luck to you now to the people San Jose.

