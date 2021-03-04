Transcript for California governor faces possible recall over handling of pandemic

As a country makes progress on a ten denim with millions of vaccine shots in the arms every day. More the country is re opening its doors and starting to return to some sense of normal. But for California's governor Gavin Newsom frustration over his handling of the pandemic business in school closures for the past year have let so recall effort. Which may soon officially have enough verified signatures to move forward so Wes is political future in doubt. ABC's ordering shock takes a look. But he's grown up it's my mentioning. I no insecure. After eighteen million Californians got their shot in the arm this week the man who leads the state had his term. Or. An item. Food governor Gavin used to getting his going to virus vaccine as it expands eligibility to include people over fifty and pushes to safely reopen. California's good come roaring. Back California's poised to have an economic recovery the likes of which no one in this nation has ever seen. The democratic governor has added pressure to get California back to pre pandemic the life. With a likely recall election expected to take off in weeks this is really an assault on California California use and I hope we could see the united. GOP organizers have gathered far more signatures than needed for a recall election to qualify for the ballot. Including some from Democrats and independents unhappy with the governor's performance during the pandemic. Get you point two million or anything our petition. Is nothing short of a a miracle. If roughly one point by million signatures are verified. California lab mobile only be the fourth of recall election against a governor in American history several candidates already campaigning. It's time for a leader who's gonna stand up and you know protect Californians is blessed stand apart small businesses who have been open and shut for five different times. Stand up our communities who want a change. Homelessness. Recall expert John Crosby accurately tracks recalled against government officials at all levels he says the pandemic is the biggest single issue factors he's ever see. Leading to over a hundred different recall attempts across the country since the pandemic started. But fewer than ten had me the ballot. It was a big issue a big anger issue most of the people who were trying to do the recalls war. Are against Al masking against the sharp down and got. This is part and parcel of. RT California at the strictest gun buyers rules in the country most schools closed for over a year. And it disclosures triggered frustration much of it directed at Mussa. But the recall effort did not pick up steam until November when a judge ruled to get organizers several more months to collect signatures due to the pandemic. Next month the governor broke his own coup the protocols gathering at a restaurant with members from several different households. I don't know what he was thinking about going to crash laundry the most exclusive restaurant in America I don't think yes sense of reality in regards to the that pain that people have suffered this last year. You still calling get dinner a mistake the spirit. But of what I'm preaching on the time was contradicted and I got home that and so I don't apologize to you. Meanwhile county officials have until April 29 to determine if enough recall signatures qualify. But even if they do if election happened today it does not appear likely the governor would be unseated. Recent old shorted sixteen points. Tuesday. And I think. Time is on sigh all more shots are administered more schools and work. Benedict and feel about themselves and ask that collect. No one knows what a recall looks like better than former California governor Gray Davis one of the only two governors in US history to be recalled. He was replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2003. After frustration with Davis over rolling power outages in this state we have such a great state there's no reason why we in the state to be in today. Do you think they're weak on you doesn't ring was successful because someone like Arnold was reading an end are always say is yeah which have an opportunity is ago and choose your challenger. Please don't. Second global celebrity like Arnold shorts and a half billion. Chairman rate. There are some Democrats were flirting with this idea of jumping in a potential. Recall election what is your message to. Well I mean I understood had little bit of the ambition but I hope they would consider the consequences of that last time that happened. We got a Republican governor. And this is a Republican led recall and by the way we are blessed from Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to. A Joseph Biden come on Harris all supporting no on recall every statewide elected officers. New -- counting on unified Democrats and progress on the pandemic to save his political future. Four ABC news Doreen shot in Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.