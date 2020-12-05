Transcript for California inmates allegedly tried to infect themselves with COVID-19

And the surveillance video is gonna show inmates deliberately attempting to infect himself for the Colvin nineteen virus. And neither Ross he's a styrofoam cup. And they are sure this tire from. But now they're also. Sniffing out of a common man's. I don't know if it's sad to think that someone deliberately try to expose themselves to Colvin nineteenth as a result of this behavior. From this particular module 21 inmates tested positive for over at nineteen within a week of these videos be in taking. And that. That is problematic. Because somehow there was some mistaken belief from the among the amid population if they tested positive that there was a way to force. Our hand and somehow or lease more inmates out of her jail environment. And that's not gonna happen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.