Transcript for California makes history by mandating later school start times

Your son or daughter is asking for another five minutes in bed. This next story is for them California has become the first state to require public schools to start leader in the morning the law signed Sunday will eventually required middle schools in California to start no earlier than 80 am. And high schools to start no earlier than a thirty. Supporters say it will improve student performance and therefore overall health affect.

