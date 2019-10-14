-
Now Playing: Police officer shot near parking garage
-
Now Playing: The Death of a Playmate | The Dorothy Stratten Story airs Friday night at 9|8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: California makes history by mandating later school start times
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts chats with WNBA champions Washington Mystics
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles Angels deny knowledge of dead pitcher’s drug use
-
Now Playing: US diplomat’s wife speaks out after deadly accident
-
Now Playing: 'Serial stowaway' arrested at Chicago airport
-
Now Playing: Cop seen shooting, killing woman in her own home
-
Now Playing: At least 2 killed in crane collapse at New Orleans hotel
-
Now Playing: Ambassador to testify as impeachment inquiry heats up
-
Now Playing: Hunter Biden sits down for exclusive interview with ABC News
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old vanishes while attending birthday party
-
Now Playing: 'Serial Stowaway' arrested again at airport
-
Now Playing: Growing outrage after black woman is shot in home by officer
-
Now Playing: Take a drive with a striking GM worker around the Flint plant and picket line
-
Now Playing: Group of moose stroll through parking lot
-
Now Playing: College football player salutes the man he calls dad
-
Now Playing: Urgent search for survivors in deadly building collapse
-
Now Playing: Deadly typhoon in Japan claims 33 lives, 19 gone missing
-
Now Playing: Tragic death of 10-year-old girl at a New Jersey carnival