-
Now Playing: Maria Fire forcing evacuations and threatening homes in California
-
Now Playing: Red flag warnings for wildfires explained
-
Now Playing: California man alerts neighbors as brush fire erupts nearby
-
Now Playing: Hispanic man has acid thrown in face in alleged hate crime
-
Now Playing: Retailers are rolling out holiday deals early this year
-
Now Playing: New Jersey couple get married and begin their life together after cancer
-
Now Playing: CDC officials warn against consuming raw or undercooked ground beef
-
Now Playing: Tesla faces federal investigation after claims of cars bursting into flames
-
Now Playing: Suspected gunman is dead after 6-hour standoff in Phoenix
-
Now Playing: Texas police hunt for killer after finding New Hampshire couple dead
-
Now Playing: Trump attends UFC match as impeachment inquiry looms
-
Now Playing: Federal regulators look into possible defect in Tesla batteries
-
Now Playing: New Hampshire couple disappears on road trip across the country
-
Now Playing: Student accused of looking for murderer-for-hire via Instagram
-
Now Playing: Company behind popular app TikTok under investigation
-
Now Playing: Fifty-thousand runners set to run in the New York City Marathon
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates campaign in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Amazon's Echo device may have been a silent witness to murder
-
Now Playing: Reward increased for information about missing Alabama student
-
Now Playing: Manhunt for suspects in armored car robbery